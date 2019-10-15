Here’s How Botham Jean’s Family Is Helping Atatiana Jefferson’s Family

Many people are already seeing the similarities between the tragedies of Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean. Now, Jean’s family is helping the Jefferson family.

CNN reports, the Botham Jean Foundation will make a donation to the Jefferson family. Botham’s sister Allisa Findley said in a statement, “Losing a family member is hard in any circumstance. Having a loved one taken in this horrific manner is one far more traumatic and a pain no family should have to bear. Unfortunately, too many families have had to suffer at the hands of those paid to serve and protect us.”

After only being behind bars for four hours, former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Deanhas been released. Earlier today, the Associated Press reported, “Jail records show Aaron Dean, 34, was out of custody after posting bond Monday night, less than four hours after his arrest in a shooting that began with a call about an open front door. He had been held on $200,000 bond. Earlier in the day he resigned from the force, and the police chief said he would have been fired if he hadn’t.”

Dean wasn’t even hit with criminal charges until nearly three days after he shot through Atatiana Jefferson‘s window and killed her early Saturday morning.

Dean’s mugshot was released soon afterward.

The arrest came only hours after Dean tendered his resignation and quit the police force before Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Krause said he planned to fire the trigger-happy cop. Krause also said that Dean was not being cooperative with police.

Police Chief Ed Kraus said during the press conference that Dean “resigned before his opportunity to cooperate.” Kraus said he planned to fire Dean before finding out he quit. It was unclear why Krause did not fire him on Saturday or Sunday. Dean was apparently never even interviewed about the shooting before being placed on paid administrative leave.

There are already too many commonalities with Dean and Amber Guyger. The former Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home last year was shielded from the public and afforded the time to scrub her social media (although not well enough) in an attempt to delete racist posts, Guyger was finally terminated nearly three weeks after she killed Jean. The 26-year-old was eating ice cream and watching television when he was murdered by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018.

On early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time after Dean killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew. Jefferson was reportedly shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

Rest in power to both Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson.

