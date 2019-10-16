Dwyane Wade Shamed Into Deleting ‘Girls’ Photo Showing His Son

Dwyane Wade has been very supportive of his child Zion. Sadly, showing love for Zion has only gotten him backlash so much so that he had to delete a photo from Instagram.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

The former Miami Heat star posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, “My girls.” The photo included Zion. See below:

One person called him a disgrace. The gossip page The Shade Room was inundated with hateful comments.

The ignorant backlash continued with one person tweeting, “This agenda man Smh & then Dwayne Wade! Look what this world is doing to black men!”

Thankfully, a user responded with, “What agenda? Do y’all know how crazy you sound when you say that there’s a gay agenda on black men? Let Dwyane Wade parent his son however he chooses which should be admirable to you. He loves his child. Period.”

What agenda? Do y’all know how crazy you sound when you say that there’s a gay agenda on black men? Let Dwyane Wade parent his son however he chooses which should be admirable to you. He loves his child. Period https://t.co/THq0ciCMHf — KJ💕 (@kreativesoul_) October 15, 2019

Wade soon deleted the picture. But his wife Gabrielle Union responded with, “Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve.” See below:

Sounds like a lot of people are missing love in their lives. Loving and supporting a child should always be the only option, especially when LGBTQ have higher rates of suicide. The Trevor Project reports lesbian, gay and bisexual “youth who come from highly rejecting families are 8.4 times as likely to have attempted suicide as LGB peers who reported no or low levels of family rejection.”

SEE ALSO:

‘It’s Above Me Now’: Hotel Clerk’s Video With Racist Guest Goes Viral

‘Who Said I Can’t Say Ni**a?’: Blackface Video Of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes