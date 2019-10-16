Everything To Know About Cuba Gooding Jr.’s 12 Sexual Abuse Accusations

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is being accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by multiple women, and things are taking some unexpected turns with more info that comes out.

Gooding was first accused of misconduct back in June when a woman said he groped her breast without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in NYC. According to TMZ, charges were pressed against Gooding, including one count of misdemeanor forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree. Gooding denied any inappropriate conduct on his part and even tried to have the charges dropped, claiming the woman wasn’t in the right mental state based off a blog post she allegedly wrote. “I got diagnosed with depression, ADHD, Anxiety Disorder, and PTSD and basically learned that my brain was one big fat mass,” the post read.

The charges were still not dropped against Gooding, however, and he pleaded not guilty. In a turn of events, Gooding was hit with two additional charges this past Tuesday from a different alleged victim. He was hit with the same misdemeanor charges from his first case, including one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, according to TMZ.

The incident involving the new accuser reportedly occurred at TAO Nightclub on October 24, 2018. According to documents, Cuba allegedly pinched the accuser’s butt without her consent. She confronted the 51-year-old actor about the move, and Cuba allegedly said he had pinched her on the back. The accuser also said Gooding made a “sexually suggestive remark” to her earlier that evening.

Cuba’s indictment also involves 12 allegations that he isn’t being charged for but that prosecutors say will help with the case against him. One of the 12 accusers claims that Cuba was at the Yard House in Long Beach, CA and while he took a photograph with her, he squeezed her butt and said something along the lines of “You’ve got a good piece of ass.”

Another accuser claims he bit her shoulder a few times in the Hollywood bar Chi back in 2006. She also says he thrust his pelvis against her leg and attempted to lift up her shirt.

In another February 2011 incident, an accuser says Gooding grabbed her arm as she walked past him at an unnamed L.A. bar. Then he placed his hand inside her blouse and squeezed her bare breast. She says he said, in substance, “Sit on my face, pee in my mouth.”

In a 2014 claim at Cafe Havana in Malibu, a woman says that Cuba reached under her skirt and touched her vagina over her underwear. She says she ran into him about a year later at another bar in Santa Monica, punched him in the chest and screamed at him for the Cafe Havana incident.

Prosecutors say these 12 uncharged allegations can help refute any claim from Cuba’s team saying he’s innocent from the two NYC incidents.

Gooding’s attorney Mark Heller said “Cuba denies all of these allegations. This is a typical scenario in which random people come out of the woodwork to accuse a celebrity who has already been charged. They have no credibility because Cuba was not charged with any of those allegations.”

According to Page Six, Heller went even further and tried to compare Gooding to former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Biden has been accused of making women feel uncomfortable, including an alleged incident with Lucy Flores who said he came from behind her, smelled her hair, and kissed the back of her head.

In Manhattan Supreme Court, Heller compared Biden to Gooding, saying:

“This indictment constitutes a distorted overreaction pandering to the current hypersensitive climate where innocent common-place gestures are now misperceived and mischaracterized as offensive as exemplified by the incredible condemnation of former Vice President Joseph Biden, who innocently touched a woman’s shoulder.”

Probably not the best defense. We’ll find out how Cuba does in the court of law.

