Forgiven Or Nah? Gina Rodriguez Releases ‘Shaken’ Statement After N-Word Backlash

Actress Gina Rodriguez is still in a media firestorm after saying the N-word in a video she posted on her Instagram story where she rapped along to the Fugees‘ 1996 song “Ready or Not”. The Puerto Rican actress, who is best known for starring in the CW show “Jane the Virgin,” released a video apology, which many thought was disingenuous, now she has released a statement.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

The actress wrote, “In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it.”

She continued, “The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.”

The Golden Globe winner also added that she is “shaken,” “Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core. It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

In case you missed it, During Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s verse, she raps “Bless you if you represent the Fu/ But I hex you with some witches brew if you doo-doo/ Voodoo, I can do what you do, easy/ Believe me, fronting ni**as give me hebbie-jeebies.”

While rapping along to this part, Rodriguez actually raps the N-word and not too long after, Twitter lost it. See the video below:

Apology accepted or no?

SEE ALSO:

‘It’s Above Me Now’: Hotel Clerk’s Video With Racist Guest Goes Viral

‘Who Said I Can’t Say Ni**a?’: Blackface Video Of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes