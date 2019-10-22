Radio Host Says God Killed Elijah Cummings Because He Didn’t Support Trump

Maryland Congressman Rep. Elijah Cummings died early Thursday morning. He had been an elected official since 1983, always serving his community and yet Trump worshippers are still disrespecting. A conservative radio host said God killed him because he didn’t support Trump.

According to Right Wing Watch, Christian fundamentalist Stacey Shiflett claimed Trump was sent by God and Cummings headed a “cooked, deceptive, demonic attempt” to remove Trump from office. She also said about Cummings, “Everything that he’s done has been nothing but trying to take this president out. I believe that God had had enough, and God moved.”

Another so-called Christian, Dave Daubenmire, said Cummings was the “enemy of the cross” and “Maybe he didn’t know Jesus… I haven’t been sitting around praying that Elijah Cummings would die. But now that he did, I’m glad he’s gone . . . I bet he’s not pro-choice now. I bet he’s not pro-homo now.”

Jesse Lee Peterson, who is a Black, said about Cummings, “He dead. That’s what happens when you mess with The Great White Hope. Don’t mess with God’s children.” He also said, “If you notice, John McCain, he dead. Charles Krauthammer, he dead. And Elijah Cumming, now he dead. They all didn’t like The Great White Hope, they went against him, they talked about him, now they all dead. That’s amazin’.”

The language is disgusting but whether or not they like it, his legacy will continue. Elijah Eugene Cummings was born Jan. 18, 1951, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a graduate of Howard University and the University of Maryland School of Law. He became a member of the Maryland House of Delegates in 1983 and by 1996 he was the U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland’s 7th District, which is the sear Rockeymoore would run for.

The shocking news of his death came after Cummings, the ranking chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, recently announced that he was having a medical procedure but never returned to his Capitol Hill offices afterward, according to the Baltimore Sun. That announcement came on Sept. 30 and said that he was only expected to miss about two weeks of work.

In his final hours, Cummings was still pushing policy. Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote on Twitter, “As I was paying my respects to our forever Chairman, his staff told me that in his final hours he signed subpoenas to USCIS and ICE, pursuing justice for immigrants in my district & across the country with chronic medical conditions. A man of his word every moment of his life.”

Cummings is survived by his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is reportedly considering running for his seat in the House, and their three children. He was only 68 years old.

