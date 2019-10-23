Body Of Missing 5-Year-Old Nevaeh Lashy Adams Found

In early August, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead in her Sumter, South Carolina apartment and her five-year-old daughter Nevaeh Lashy Adams was missing. Sadly, Nevaeh’s body was found in a landfill in South Carolina.

NBC News reports, “South Carolina police chief says 400 people searched through 4 million pounds of trash to find the body of a 5-year-old girl in a landfill, months after a man admitted to killing her and her mother.”

Remains of her body were found on Friday and DNA experts confirmed that it was the 5-year-old girl. Bradley has two other children, 12 and 3 years old, but they were found safe.

Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, is the suspect and has been charged with murder. He was seen running away from the residence. WSOC reported at the time, “During his interview, police said Johnson told them he killed Bradley, an acquaintance of his, and her daughter. He also provided information that could help officers locate the girl’s body.”

They believe Adams was killed around the same time as her mother.

Johnson has a criminal record. He is a suspect in a homicide in Missouri has two other dismissed cases of assault on a woman.

It’s not clear how Johnson knew Sharee Bradley nor how she was killed.

The case was a reminder of the tragedy of Maleah Davis. Her disappearance made national headlines when her stepfather Derion Vence claimed that three Hispanic men beat him and kidnapped the little girl. Vence claimed on May 4, he, Davis and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush International Airport to pick up Davis’ mother.

Maleah Davis’ remains were found in a garbage bag on an interstate in Arkansas.

Vence was originally charged with tampering with a human corpse. Most recently, he was charged with felony injury to a child in the death of the 4-year-old girl, according to Chron.com. He is facing life in prison.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this most recent tragedy.

