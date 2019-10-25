Will The Cop Who Killed Anthony Hill Get A Hug? Activists Demand Max Sentence For Robert Olsen

Over four years ago, former officer Robert Olsen fatally shot Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who was unarmed and naked when he was killed at 26 years old. This week, Olsen was finally convicted — but not of murder or manslaughter. He is now facing 35 years to life and activists are concerned we will receive a weak sentence, or maybe even a hug like Amber Guyger.

Olsen was convicted of aggravated assault, one count of making false statements and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer, according to 11 Alive.

“We want 35 years to send a swift and powerful message of police accountability throughout the state and across the nation,” attorney Gerald Griggs, the vice president of the Atlanta branch of the NAACP, said. “We’re calling on the judge to render a sentence that speaks for the community. This is the only way to bring the community back together.”

State Rep. Shannon Renitta expressed a similar sentiment.

“We are here to express full support for the full accountability in the sentencing of officer Robert Olsen for the death of veteran Anthony Hill,” Renitta said. “Anthony Hill should be alive today, and he would be if it had not been for the actions of officer Robert Olsen. … A life has been stolen here.”

On March 9, 2015, a neighbor called 911 about Hill who was struggling with mental health issues. He was allegedly running around his complex naked and knocking on doors. When Officer Olsen arrived, he spotted Hill naked and unarmed in the parking lot. He claims the 26-year-old was approaching him and shot him twice.

Olsen, who was indicted in early 2016, will be sentenced on Nov. 1.

