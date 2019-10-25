Mixed Emotions From Black Leaders In South Carolina Town Ahead Of Trump’s Visit To HBCU

Donald Trump shows his racist colors every chance he gets and his recent comments about his impeachment inquiry being a “lynching” were just the latest of many examples. Now, for some reason, the racist-in-chief is scheduled to give a speech at Benedict College, an HBCU in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday. There were mixed emotions about his visit but Mayor Steve Benjamin said he was hoping 45 comes in the spirit of “grace.”

But when exactly has Trump ever had grace?

“In these incredibly difficult times in which we live, we may disagree fundamentally on many issues of public importance but I hope to use your visit to reach out in the spirit of bipartisanship & grace,” Benjamin said in a statement.

He reminded Trump that “this is not our first meeting” and said he was praying that Trump will do anything for his city.

“I still pray that our federal government will make it a priority to address America’s $4 trillion infrastructure deficit,” Benjamin said. “FEMA’s contribution to the restoration of the Columbia Canal after the 2015 1,000 year flood remains at the top of our local agenda and we look forward to continuing that dialogue.”

SCNAACP State Conference President Brenda C. Murphy wasn’t as optimistic as Columbia’s mayor.

“What an unexpected, unpleasant situation for students, the community and many citizens of this state to experience after his insensitive remarks regarding being “lynched” by the Democratic Party,” she said. “What a hell of a statement to make.”

She also added: “We must continue to be skeptical of his actions that have already adversely impacted on the lives of many people of color and others financially disadvantaged. We must be unwavering in our awareness of his actions that limit our civil rights. We are experiencing the eroding away of the rights that our forefathers fought and gave their lives for us to have the opportunity to advance educationally, socially and economically.”

Murphy closed with an appropriate quote.

“Maya Angelou said it best ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time’, and time and time again, he has shown us his unwillingness to promote unity among all people in our county,” Murphy said.

Some students were also not looking forward to Trump’s visit.

“I don’t really think he should be here,” Deannah Mitchell, a 20-year-old sophomore at Benedict, told the State. “It’s the things he says about people of different ethnicities. It’s strange that he would come here.”

Benedict freshman Travonte Jackson, 19, said, “I don’t know. He’s so unpredictable… He should not be here. If you look him up on YouTube or anything, he doesn’t care about Black people or anything, so I don’t know why he is coming to an HBCU.”

In case you missed it, here is when Trump tweeted about lynchings.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

According to the NAACP, more than 4,700 lynchings occurred in the U.S. from 1882 to 1968. Of those who were lynched, more than 3,400 were Black, though not all lynchings that occurred were documented, the NAACP noted. Many of the White people who faced lynching were killed for helping Black Americans or for opposing lynchings.

