People Think Trump Is Lying About Killing ISIS Leader To Deflect From Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump was reveling while announcing the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of the Islamic State group more popularly known as ISIS.

“He died like a dog. He died like a coward,” Trump said about al-Baghdadi during a press conference Sunday morning. Trump teased the announcement when he tweeted Saturday night that, “Something very big has just happened!”

The president said he was in the Situation Room watching the raid in Syria and described the experience “as though you were watching a movie.”

Man, I hate to say this but Trump sound like he telling kids a fairy tail. Hope he ain't lying, but He blew himself up the tunnel collapsed but the US Special Forces dug him out in about 15Minutes IJS — Henry Goodson (@hgoodson) October 27, 2019

But compared to the photo of Obama and his staff watching the raid on bin Laden’s compound, the official picture of Trump in the Situation Room on Saturday night looked doctored, almost as if his likeness was superimposed in the original image.

Trump also echoed news reports in advance of his announcement that said al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest to kill himself as he was cornered by American forces, blowing himself up and mutilating his body. But, Trump said, testing confirmed the person killed was al-Baghdadi.

So it only took 15 mins to dig the "body pieces" out & get a DNA test to prove it was Baghdadi? GIVE ME A F^ BREAK! He's lying! — supporting Impeach Trump — Nichole Berrieault (@ResistLouder) October 27, 2019

The situation was reminiscent of when President Barack Obama presided over the killing of Osama bin Laden. Except, in that case, officials were able to produce video and photo proof of bin Laden’s death. This time around, the American public is forced to take the president at his word, something that many people on social media were finding to be extremely problematic since Trump has a well-documented history of lying.

A reporter asked lying #Trump how does he know that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died "whimpering & crying" "is there audio or video of this?" Trump had no answer, knowing he was caught in a lie al-Baghdadi exploded a vest & killed himself, something narcissistic Trump could never do pic.twitter.com/Ghy4Qa0BbH — @WaliColt2020 (@walicolt2020) October 27, 2019

In fact, a good number of tweets since Trump’s Twitter post on Saturday night have been devoted to pointing out how the timing of announcing al-Baghdadi’s death came as the impeachment inquiry against him has been heating up. With Trump’s history of deflecting when it comes to controversial issues — like possibly being impeached — people could easily be forgiven for thinking he was lying [again], this time around in order to deflect the negative attention he’s been enveloped in over his admitted efforts to get a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 election that he has been campaigning for.

Trump lying about all this shit. He need something to distract everybody from the impeachment. Listening to him talk is so maddening. There isn’t a black man on the face of this earth that would make it to where he is if they were anything like him. — Litty Hardaway™ (@dj9onefive) October 27, 2019

In August, the Washington Post published a report showing that Trump had lied more than 12,000 times during his first three years as president. The Post called them “false or misleading claims,” but they were lies.

The one time in 3 years trump has something to feel good about and he still can't help screwing up, lying, overstating and carrying on oh.. and promoting his book that sales for a quarter at garage sales — 𝓓𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓪 (@catinthecradle) October 27, 2019

However, none of those lies were about national security, a topic at the heart of the announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death.

@realDonaldTrump stop lying! You're such a joke Trump. You make my laughs turn into weeps because I pity you. — Carmichael (@ccmck38) October 27, 2019

Still, people on Twitter found the president’s claims hard to believe, perhaps in part because Trump said during the announcement Sunday morning that he had prioritized al-Baghdadi, “From the first day I got into office.”

" From the first day I got into office I said I wanted #alBaghdadi " – Donald Trump This is an absolute lie. You cannot convince me that Trump had any clue who this person when he came into office. Probably didn't remember the guy's name until the operation started two weeks ago — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 27, 2019

