Racist Trump Campaign Official Questions If Sen. Kamala Harris Is Black

Sen. Kamala Harris took a stand this weekend and was able to create change in just a few hours at Benedict College, an HBCU in Columbia, South Carolina. Harris refused to be part of a forum that gave Trump the “Bipartisan Justice Award” — especially just days after comparing his impeachment to a “lynching,” which she was outspoken about. Due to her protest, the group that gave 45 the award was removed from the event, the HBCU’s students were allowed to attend the forum for free, which was when Harris decided to attend.

However, Republican New Hampshire Representative Alfred Baldasaro, who chairs Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign in the state, is now attacking Harris on the basis of her race.

In a deleted tweet, Baldasaro questioned if Harris is Black.

“Kamala, stop using the race card and dividing our country,” Baldasaro wrote. “Horse thieves, bank robbers and murders were lynch many years ago. It was the Democrat KKK, that lynched African Americans. Rumor has it Kamala that you are not African American. Is that True? Stop the Political BS! [sic]”

Since the disgusting, racist tweet was deleted, here it is for posterity. No running from your hatred, @Al_Baldasaro pic.twitter.com/gyv7mmyTca — Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 27, 2019

Harris has been questioned about how she identifies but she has specifically said she is a Black woman. Harris has been getting hit hard his weekend but she has been invincible.

After Harris decided to protest the forum, Van Jones, who once called Trump the uniter-in-chief, wrote on Twitter, “Running away from a conversation has never solved anything. Some people will abandon a microphone because they don’t like the person who touched it last. Others are smart enough to grab that microphone and make sure THEY get the last word.”

I will be there, too, @CoryBooker … Running away from a conversation has never solved anything. Some people will abandon a microphone because they don’t like the person who touched it last. Others are smart enough to grab that microphone and make sure THEY get the last word. https://t.co/JbsKY0a5Hf — Van Jones (@VanJones68) October 26, 2019

Twitter was not happy with Van. One user wrote, “Van Jones, this is a disgusting take. It isn’t about who held the mic last. Trump was given a criminal justice award at a HBCU and he’s a well known racist. All but 10 or less students were even allowed to attend. Don’t knock down Kamala Harris for standing up to such hypocrisy.”

Another added, “So protesting a bigoted racist that is being awarded for anything justice related at an HBCU is running away? Take your passive aggressive ass to the Kanye side of the aisle where y’all can tap dance together.”

Jones was clearly wrong because Harris was able to make the HBCU students a priority.

In case you missed it, here’s how Benedict College students were excluded from their own event where Trump gave a speech on Friday, “10 Benedict College students would get admission but added that 200 Trump allies would be filling auditorium seats,” the State reported Friday. Yep, Trump filled the room with his friends.

According to a tweet from Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, only nine students were confirmed and seven attended.

From Trump pool: "Your local pooler was able to get an updated number of Benedict College students who attended the remarks Friday. Benedict College spokeswoman Kymm Hunter told your pooler that nine students were confirmed, but two had ROTC training, meaning seven attended…" — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 25, 2019

According to Fox 5, students were even told to not leave their dorms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. See below:

“As an African American, I feel very unsafe.” She is a freshman at Benedict College and said students were asked not to leave their dorm rooms between 1pm-4pm. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/1ogtxIFAsG — Sooji Nam (@sooji_namtv) October 25, 2019

