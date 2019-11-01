DA Jackie Lacey Blames Everyone Else For Why It Took So Long To Charge Ed Buck

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey is being slammed for taking so long to prosecute Ed Buck. The wealthy democratic donor had two Black men die in his West Hollywood, California, home within 18 months and another unidentified 37-year-old man overdosed on Sept. 11 but survived. There are reportedly at least 10 other victims.

Lacey is now blaming everyone else for why Buck was allowed to run the streets.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Lacey spoke at a political club this week and pointed to mistakes by the Sheriff’s Department, “They noticed around Mr. Moore’s body that there was a red toolbox. And they wanted to search that toolbox for evidence. A coroner’s investigator gave them information that turned out to be incorrect,” she said.

There was a reportedly an “inadmissible search and seizure,” which, according to Lacey “presented a challenge.”

Lacey then released statement, which read in part, “Many of the details of the search that were discussed last night are included in the declaration filed by the Drug Enforcement agent in the federal indictment. I was briefed over the weekend about the details of the search and learned about the government code section used to justify the search. I included that in my remarks.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment.

Back in September, the mother of one of Buck’s victims, Gemmel Moore, slammed Lacey for not doing her job. LaTisha Nixon, Gemmel Moore’s mother, said in a video, “That’s all I ever wanted from the beginning was for Jackie Lacey to do her job. I didn’t ask for no special favors. I just asked for her to do her job — that was it.”

She continued, “Everything was in front of her. We tried to deliver ballots. They treated us like we were criminals. Jackie Lacey wouldn’t let us in the office — nothing.”

Nixon is suing Buck and Lacey Attorney “for their violation of Gemmel Moore’s civil rights in their race-based refusal to prosecute Ed Buck, which ultimately resulted in the Jan. 7, 2019 death of Timothy Dean under almost identical circumstances that should and could have been prevented,” according to a press release.

Gemmel Moore is the 26-year-old who was found dead in Buck’s home on July 27, 2017. It is alleged by Moore’s mother that Buck “injected her son with a lethal dose of crystal methamphetamine,” CNN.com reported. “The complaint describes Buck as a wealthy white man who ‘had a predatory and injurious system of soliciting Black men and watching them cling to life.’ It accuses him of wrongful death, sexual battery and assault and says he was not prosecuted ‘because he is white, and because Mr. Moore was Black.'”

Moore’s death was initially called an accidental methamphetamine overdose. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Moore wrote in a journal a few months before he died that he was using drugs and “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth.”

On July 4 of 2017, 23 days before Moore died, an escort reported Buck to authorities for drugging Black men, but nothing was done. After Moore died, Buck’s apartment was searched. Law enforcement allegedly “found the following items in Buck’s two-bedroom apartment: 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.'”

In January 2019, Timothy Dean, 55, was found dead in Buck’s home.

Buck claims he went to take a shower and when he returned to Dean he was found unresponsive. “The witness reported that he did not see the decedent taking any drugs and they did not have sex,” according to the report. However, the the coroner’s report also says Dean died on a living room floor on a mattress “littered with drug paraphernalia and sex toys.” Even more disturbing, 64-year-old Buck waited 15 minutes before calling 911.

It was reported that Dean died of a methamphetamine overdose.

In early October, Buck was indicted by a federal grand jury “that charged him with two counts of distributing methamphetamine resulting in deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean,” according to a press release.

The press release also stated, “Ed Buck also faces three counts of distributing methamphetamine to men in May 2018, December 2018 and last month. Each of these three charges carries a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison.” He is facing life in prison.

See the video below of Buck being arrested:

