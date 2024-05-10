Subscribe
Entertainment

Mother’s Day: ‘What To Watch’ TV List With Mom

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Ginny & Georgia, Netflix, season 1

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list features shows that are perfect to binge with mom. As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, this is the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch with Mommy to watch her favorites. Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

MORE: Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

Our ‘What to Watch’ TV list features programming that you will want to watch with Mom. Whether or not you have a mom in your life or in the physical, these shows are perfect to honor and mother yourself. This list will bring you joy, laughter, tears and action.

This week’s list includes new shows like Disney+’s “Doctor Who,” starring our favorite from Netflix’s “Sex Education” actor, Ncuti Gatwa. The star portrays the fifteenth doctor. “Doctor Who” is a classic science-fiction show with a cult following. The Doctor is called a `Time Lord’, a time-traveling scientist from a far-off planet, who travels through time and space in a shop known by the acronym TARDIS. A TARDIS is a machine that is larger on the inside than the outside and is supposed to change its appearance based on its surroundings. The Doctor is also able to evolve his biology, so he appears as many different people throughout the series. The Doctor loves Earth, so he makes many trips here to save the planet, or to enlist Earthlings to help him with tasks in the galaxy.

Our list features a Hulu documentary series worth binging with Mom. In this week’s list, we have featured Hulu’s “Black Twitter: A People’s History.” This three-part documentary series directed by Prentice Penny looks at the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Other nostalgic series we featured on our list in lieu of their upcoming seasons include Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” BET+’s “The Ms. Pat Show,” and “The Parkers.” Comment on the shows you plan to binge with Mom this weekend below.

Mother’s Day: ‘What To Watch’ TV List With Mom  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Doctor Who’

Source:YouTube

Stream May 10 on Disney+. 

2. ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Source:YouTube

Season 4 streams on May 23rd, but catch up on the first three seasons with mom on BET+. 

3. ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Source:YouTube

The show returned to production on the next season recently. Catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix. 

4. ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Hulu. 

5. ‘Abbott Elementary’

Source:YouTube

Stream the latest episode of “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu. 

6. ‘Queens’

Source:YouTube

Watch on National Geographic. 

7. ‘The Parkers’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

8. ‘Lessons In Chemistry’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+. 

9. ‘Jane the Virgin’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

10. ‘Extraordinary’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Hulu. 

RELATED TAGS

Mom Mother's Day
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Has Donald Trump’s Support Among Voters Of Color Really Increased Over The Years?

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

Thoughtful woman with phone in hand at home
Politics

Op-Ed: From Jobs To Healthcare, Black Women Have A Lot Of Issues Leading Up To The 2024 Election

Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch
Entertainment

Van Lathan Breaks His Silence After TMZ Fires Him For Argument With Conservative Staffer

Marian Hudak
Crime

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

Daisy Bates Signing Autographs
News

Civil Rights Icon Daisy Bates Honored With Statue In US Capitol

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Police killings 2020 146 items
#BlackLivesMatter

147 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Trending Stories
African American black girl student doing an exam at elementary school. Adorable young girl children sitting indoors on table, feeling upset and depressed while learning with teacher at kindergarten.
Civil Rights & Social Justice

No Plot Twist Here: A New Study Finds Even Black Preschoolers Are Routinely Discriminated Against

Johnny Hollman black man killed by police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Angel Reese's CamSoda offer
News

Porn Site Gives Angel Reese ‘Generous Offer’ After ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos Go Viral

Democrat Raphael Warnock Campaigns In Final Days Before Runoff Election
Politics

Georgia Bill That Makes Voting ‘More Difficult’ Signed Into Law Amid ACLU Threat To Sue

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Crime

Georgia Appeals Court Grants Review Of Judge McAfee’s Ruling To Allow Fani Willis To Stay On RICO Case

Rows Of Grave Markers At The McGavock Confederate Cemetery, Tennessee
Politics

About This Alabama Bill To Make Workers Choose Between Celebrating Juneteenth OR Jefferson Davis’ Birthday…

Governor Kathy Hochul, Black kids, children, computers, Bronx, NY
Technology

NY Gov. Hochul Under Fire For Saying Black Kids ‘Don’t Even Know What The Word Computer Is’

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close