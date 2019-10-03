Ed Buck Facing Life In Prison After Multiple Federal Indictments

Looks like Ed Buck is about to pay for his alleged crimes against Black men. The 65-year-old wealthy Democratic donor has been indicted and is facing life in prison.

Yesterday, Buck was indicted by a federal grand jury “that charged him with two counts of distributing methamphetamine resulting in deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean,” according to a press release.

The press release also stated, “Ed Buck also faces three counts of distributing methamphetamine to men in May 2018, December 2018 and last month. Each of these three charges carries a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison.”

The arraignment will be Oct. 10 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. He is facing life in prison.

Much of this is due to the advocacy of activist Jasmyne Cannick. The mother of Gemmel Moore, one of Buck’s victims, spoke via Cannick’s social media about the indictments:

Gemmel Moore's mother LaTisha Nixon speaks out about the indictment of #EdBuck for her son and Timothy Dean's deaths. pic.twitter.com/IYa2HsGgq2 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) October 3, 2019

Gemmel Moore is the 26-year-old who was found dead in Buck’s home on July 27, 2017. It is alleged by Moore’s mother that Buck “injected her son with a lethal dose of crystal methamphetamine,” CNN.com reported. “The complaint describes Buck as a wealthy white man who ‘had a predatory and injurious system of soliciting Black men and watching them cling to life.’ It accuses him of wrongful death, sexual battery and assault and says he was not prosecuted ‘because he is white, and because Mr. Moore was Black.'”

Gemmel Moore's family files suit against Ed Buck and DA. https://t.co/JXyhZFDAdN pic.twitter.com/Rg1JsfzieS — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) February 27, 2019

Moore’s death was initially called an accidental methamphetamine overdose. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Moore wrote in a journal a few months before he died that he was using drugs and “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth.”

On July 4 of 2017, 23 days before Moore died, an escort reported Buck to authorities for drugging Black men, but nothing was done. After Moore died, Buck’s apartment was searched. Law enforcement allegedly “found the following items in Buck’s two-bedroom apartment: 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.'”

In January 2019, Timothy Dean, 55, was found dead in Buck’s home.

According to the Daily Beast, a coroner’s report claims Buck told the sheriff’s department that Dean had “bizarre behavior.” In addition, “The witness [Buck] observed him using a piece of clothing to make a noose and tied it around his neck. The witness relays that he removed the ‘noose’ and the decedent then stood up and began throwing clothes up in the air.”

Buck claims he went to take a shower and when he returned to Dean he was found unresponsive. “The witness reported that he did not see the decedent taking any drugs and they did not have sex,” according to the report. However, the the coroner’s report also says Dean died on a living room floor on a mattress “littered with drug paraphernalia and sex toys.” Even more disturbing, 64-year-old Buck waited 15 minutes before calling 911.

It was reported that Dean died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Dean reportedly warned other people to say away from Buck. He claimed Buck had a fetish for men wearing white long johns and once said, “Don’t go in that house because you might never come back.” When the first Black man was found dead in Buck’s home, he allegedly said Buck was the “devil” and that “This might be it for Ed Buck.”

According court documents, via The Guardian, Buck had at least 10 other victims.

See the video below of Buck being arrested:

