Judge Tammy Kemp Kicked Off Dallas DA’s Contempt Of Court Case

Judge Tammy Kemp has not been the most beloved person of the court due to her handling of the Amber Guyger murder trial. She famously gave the convicted murderer a hug and a Bible after she received the weak sentence of 10 years for killing her neighbor Botham Jean in his own home while he was eating ice cream and watching television.

Dallas District AttorneyJohn Creuzot‘s office has been demanding that Judge Tammy Kemp be removed from his contempt of court case — he was reprimanded for talking to the media about the Guyger trial. He has now got his wish.

According to Fox 4, “A new judge will hear the contempt of court case against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.” The judge will be from Wichita Falls.

Kemp ordered the contempt hearing shortly after Guyger was sentenced earlier this month and said at the time that Creuzot talking to thed media was a violation of the gag order that affected “the ability of the court to conduct its business in an orderly and expeditious manner” and hindered “the administration of justice.”

However, Creuzot’s comments to a local NBC affiliate came days after he won his election last November when he said murder and not manslaughter was the “appropriate charge” for Guyger. Kemp claimed the interview she was citing was with the local Fox affiliate and was recorded the night before the trial’s first day.

That said, Kemp has her own issues. In early October, the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint with the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct due to her behavior in the court. The complaint read in part, “Judge Tammy Kemp tried former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in her courtroom over the past few weeks for the murder of Botham Jean. FFRF is urging the commission to investigate Kemp’s actions at the close of the trial: gifting a bible, instructing a convicted criminal on how to read the bible and which passages to pay attention to and proselytizing and witnessing to that convicted murderer. These judicial actions were inappropriate and unconstitutional.”

The complaint also references the hug, which many legal experts called inappropriate.

On September 6, 2018, Guyger said she mistakingly entered Jeans apartment after a long day at work as a Dallas police officer. She says she mistook Jean for a crook and ordered him not to move. Then she shot him twice. He was only 26 years old.

