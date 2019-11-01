From The Democratic Debate To Miss Universe, Tyler Perry’s New Studio Is Busy

Tyler Perry recently became the first Black man to open his own movie studio. The sprawling Atlanta facility on 330 acres with each of its 12 sound stages named after iconic Black actors and actresses is already off to a great start after landing several major bookings.

The Associated Press is reporting that the 2019 Miss Universe competition will air live from Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8. The three-hour show will be hosted comedian Steve Harvey.

In addition, the next Democratic debate will also be held at Tyler Perry Studios later this month. Stacey Abrams announced the news last week.

“Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate,” she wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20.”

If that wasn’t enough activity for the new studio in fewer than two months of existing, Perry said he’s not only focused on hosting major events but he also wants the studio to have space for a homeless shelter for women and LGBTQ youth.

“I’ll tell you what I’m most excited about next is pulling this next phase off, is building a compound for trafficked women, girls, homeless women, LGBTQ youth who are put out and displaced … somewhere on these 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient,” Perry told Gayle King early last month.

Also, the two BET shows that are being filmed at his studio are reportedly blowing up the ratings.

“The new originals shows scored a combined 2.9 MM total viewers (EDAC across BET, BET Her and VH1) during its premiere on Wednesday, October 23 from 9pm-11pm ET,” according to a press release. “Engagement was at an all-time high on BET with ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas,’ retaining more than 85% of its lead in series, ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval.'”

“Sistas” was the biggest social cable program the night it premiered, not including sports and news programming. “The Oval” trended consecutively for four hours in the U.S., and for one hour worldwide.

“The Oval is not a political show,” Perry said. “It’s a story of an interracial couple in the White House. It’s about following them upstairs to the residence, following the Secret Service home, following the maids and the butlers home. It’s a powerful, fun thing for me.”

Keep shining, Mr. Perry.

