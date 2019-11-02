Sen. Kamala Harris’ Campaign Reportedly Struggling As She Cuts Down Staff

Beto O’Roukre recently dropped out of the presidential race. Sec. Julian Castro and Sen. Cory Booker are reportedly struggling in their campaign. Now it’s lookin shaky for Sen. Kamala Harris.

Early in the week, it was reported that Harris is “hemorrhaging cash and in danger of lacking the resources to mount a competitive bid against better-funded rivals in Iowa.”

Now it is being reported by The Washington Post, she has “laid off more than a dozen field organizers and shuttered three of its four offices in New Hampshire.”

Her campaign spokesman Nate Evan said in a statement, “Sen. Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020/ To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire.”

Harris has struggled in the polls. According to a USA Today poll, she is polling at 3 percent.

Last week, Harris got a slow clap on social media when she was able to create change in just a few hours at Benedict College, an HBCU in Columbia, South Carolina. Harris refused to be part of a forum that gave Trump the “Bipartisan Justice Award” — especially just days after comparing his impeachment to a “lynching,” which she was outspoken about. Due to her protest, the group that gave 45 the award was removed from the event, the HBCU’s students were allowed to attend the forum for free, which was when Harris decided to attend.

After Harris decided to protest the forum, Van Jones, who once called Trump the uniter-in-chief, wrote on Twitter, “Running away from a conversation has never solved anything. Some people will abandon a microphone because they don’t like the person who touched it last. Others are smart enough to grab that microphone and make sure THEY get the last word.”

Twitter was not happy with Van. One user wrote, “Van Jones, this is a disgusting take. It isn’t about who held the mic last. Trump was given a criminal justice award at a HBCU and he’s a well known racist. All but 10 or less students were even allowed to attend. Don’t knock down Kamala Harris for standing up to such hypocrisy.”

Another added, “So protesting a bigoted racist that is being awarded for anything justice related at an HBCU is running away? Take your passive aggressive ass to the Kanye side of the aisle where y’all can tap dance together.”

Jones was clearly wrong because Harris was able to make the HBCU students a priority.

See a clip below of a powerful speech from Harris yesterday:

