YouTube Star Tai Couture Reportedly Commits Suicide

A popular YouTube star has reportedly killed himself. Tai Couture, who had nearly 24,000 subscribers before he committed suicide last week, reportedly struggled with depression.

There are reports that Tai, whose real name was Tyrell Williams, committed suicide on Friday. The news quickly spread on social media, where numerous people posted comments remembering the YouTuber.

“Here you have a man who seemed to have it all from love, success, and beauty,” one user who goes by the name @celestialhandsatl wrote in a post on Instagram. “Who shared a lot of himself publicly with us. Yet, he suffered in silence enough so that his only resolve was to take his own life.”

The post said that “Tai battled with depression consistently and only his close friends and those who paid close to attention to his You Tube videos picked up on it. He was a man who seemed to have it all from love, success, and beauty. He shared a lot of himself publicly with us. Yet, he suffered in silence enough so that his only resolve was to take his own life.”

The post also noted that Tai “was a man that many of us in the LGBTQ community held in high regard” before adding that he “showed us what he wanted us to see. I, like many of us will never understand why he decided to end his life. Only him and God knows that now.”

See Tai’s last YouTube video below, which was posted in July.

That was around the same time that another YouTube star named Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, took his own life, as well.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

According to the CDC, suicide is the third leading cause of death for Black males, ages 15-24. Suicide rates have doubled among Black men since 1980.

If you are or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Line 1-800-273-TALK.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes