Angie Martinez Speaks Out After Suffering ‘Severe Car Accident’

Radio personality Angie Martinez revealed on Monday that she was injured in a serious car accident.

The 48-year-old New Yorker broke the news on Twitter early Monday morning by telling her fans, “I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning.”

She continued, “I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fracture lumbar and shattered vertebrae. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

Martinez finished by saying that she’s optimistic about her recovery.

“Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back better than ever soon,” she said. “God bless and I deeply appreciate all love & prayers.”

Martinez got her start in radio at New York’s Hot 97 where she hosted programming and soon became known as “The Voice of New York.” She interviewed some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, and 2Pac. In 2014, she resigned from Hot 97.

“We made history together in so many ways and I will cherish those memories and my friendships forever,” she explained at the time in an Instagram post. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make but ultimately it is time to move on, to grow and to be challenged in new ways. Saying goodbye is always emotional and bitter sweet but I am extremely excited about the future. Thank you HOT97 and most importantly….the listeners… for an unimaginable journey.”

Martinez transitioned to Hot 97’s competitor Power 105.1 that same year hosting her own afternoon radio show. She now continues to interview some of the biggest names in hip hop, music and politics. One of her last on-air interviews was with up-and-coming Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, along with Detroit rapper Big Sean, who revealed that he’s finishing up his latest album.

Martinez also had a career in music as a rapper. She released her debut album “Up Close and Personal” in 2001 and her follow-up album “Animal House” in 2002.

There’s no word yet on when Martinez will return to her usual radio routine after her accident. Hopefully, she has a speedy and healthy recovery.

SEE ALSO:

Black Woman Entrepreneur Raises $1 Million In Venture Capital Funding For Hair Care Company

Trevor Noah To Produce Film About 8-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Who Overcame Homelessness

‘Harriet’ Exceeded Expectations At The Box Office Despite The Backlash