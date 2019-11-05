CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Tom Steyer Urged To Drop Out After Aide Stole Kamala Harris’ Voter Data

A campaign staffer has been fired but that isn't enough for some.

Although the slate of Democratic candidates for president is the most diverse its ever been, the people of color in the race are still struggling. On the other hand, the white candidates, even when they are polling at zero percent with Black voters, are portrayed as front-runners. Therefore, it was unfortunate to hear that billionaire Tom Steyer‘s campaign stole volunteer data from fellow Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris‘ campaign. 

See Also: Black Leaders Mourn The Tremendous Loss Of Rep. Elijah Cummings

The Post and Courier reported that a Steyer campaign staffer is “accused” of stealing voter data the Harris’ campaign. Allegedly, the aide obtained the information by accessing an account when he worked at the South Carolina Democratic Party that gave him “access to other presidential data.”

“We take this matter very seriously, and that is why we immediately worked with the DNC to disable this employee’s access to Vote Builder,” South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson said in a Friday statement. “It is critical that the Steyer campaign take immediate action regarding their employee.”

Sims was put on leave and the Steyer campaign apologized.

“Sen. Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020/ To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire,” Harris’ campaign spokesman Nate Evan said at the time.

Harris has struggled in the polls. According to a USA Today poll, she is polling at 3 percent as of Tuesday. But don’t count her out just yet. The South Carolina primary isn’t until Feb. 29, 2020.

SEE ALSO: 

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Everything To Know About Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, Missing Toddler Abducted In Birmingham

LeBron James And Sports Fans Celebrate New Law Allowing College Athletes To Get Paid
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One
7 photos
20/20 , Kamala Harris , New Hampshire , South Carolina , Tom Steyer

More From NewsOne
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close