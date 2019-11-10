Atatiana Jefferson’s Father Has Reportedly Died

Heartbreaking news to report. The father of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer on Oct. 12, has reportedly passed away.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Cop Pulls An Amber Guyger And Kills Black Woman In Her Own Home

According to Dallas News, “Marquis Jefferson died sometime Saturday night at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, family spokesman Bruce Carter said.”

The news has also hit social media.

#Breaking Sources say the father of #AtatianaJefferson has passed. Just a month ago I sat down him. He was heartbroken over his daughter’s death, saying she had much going for her and something good has to come out of this. https://t.co/IMWfXGq9Uh @CBSDFW — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) November 10, 2019

Shortly after his daughter was killed, Marquis Jefferson, told CBS, “Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say ‘Tay was shot.’ I mean it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28-years-old. Had her whole life in front of her.”

He said he has no anger toward the neighbor who called a non-emergency line for a welfare check when he saw her door open, “I have nothing against the neighbor. If you see something going on at my house with my daughter… you need to call police. But it’s the way that the police acted.”

Marquis Jefferson continued, “You have to know that was somebody’s daughter. Somebody loved her and there was a better way. It didn’t have to be like that.”

He also added, “Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug. That’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.”

Jefferson’s father was referencing the hugs at Amber Guyger’s murder trial, who was found convicted of murdering Botham Jean in his own home on Sept. 6, 2018.

Watch the clip below:

On early Saturday morning, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window early Saturday morning. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

Bodycam footage showed that Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

Lee Merritt, who is representing the Jefferson family, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the 28-year-old’s funeral and related costs. According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

Our condolences go out to the Jefferson family.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance