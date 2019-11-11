The Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana Dating Former ‘Flavor Of Love’ Cast Member

Ava DuVernay‘s brilliant Netflix series “When They See Us” beautifully told the story of Exonerated Five. In addition, it helped us to remember that their names are Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise. Now it appears one of them may have found love.

Deelishis whose real name is Chandra Davis, but now goes by the name London Charles, has confirmed she is dating Raymond Santana. On her Instagram, she wrote, “He said ‘London I was judged by many, even accused and convicted of a crime I never committed… trust me I know what it feels like to be judge by people who know NOTHING about you’ ….. I’ve been smiling ever since.”

They were on vacation in Riviera Maya Beach in Mexico.

Santana has several pictures of Deelishi on his page and one with the caption, “Running around #cancunmexico with @iamsodeelishis enjoying life.. #livinglife #relationshipgoals #ParkMadisonNyc #theBrotherhood #dontknockit.”

Santana spent five years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. However, in 2002, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated by the New York State Supreme Court only because a fellow inmate came forward to confess — even though there was never any DNA evidence linking them to assaulting a woman in Central Park back in April of 1989. It was a tweet from Santana that inspired Ava to make their story into a film.

After Ava’s film, Elizabeth Lederer, the lead district attorney on the case, resigned from Columbia University. In addition, Linda Fairstein, the original prosecutor on the case, was dropped from her publisher and forced to leave several boards. Nonetheless, DuVeray and Netflix are now being sued by a a police interrogation firm.

The Exonerated Five have all been doing great things since. Wise teamed up with a group called Friends of Public Schools Harlem Inc. for the initiative, which is an organization that provides local schools in the community with the supplies needed to ensure the educational success of their students. In 2015, he donated $190,000 to the University of Colorado’s Innocence Project to help fight wrongful convictions.

Salam is a lawyer who fights for people who are wrongfully behind bars. Richard is a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform. McCray lives a quiet life with his wife and six kids in Georgia.

