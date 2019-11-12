Candace Owens Says She Never Had ‘Race Issues’ Even Though She Sued For Racial Discrimination

Give Candace Owens a camera and she will tap dance — even if it means blatantly lying. While talking on Laura Ingraham‘s hateful show, Owens claimed she never had “race issues” growing up, but selectively forgot that she and her family sued her high school — which is when she was growing up — for racial discrimination.

Owens babbled, “Obama did a lot to tear this country a part. I do not remember when I was growing up having all of these race issues. Okay? I really don’t remember… When I was alive, this was not an issue. It all became about race.”

She then ranted about Hillary Clinton. Watch below:

Candace Owens says "I do not remember, when I was growing up, having all of these race issues" and calls police brutality a "myth" pic.twitter.com/3efb9jETtn — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 12, 2019

Being that Owens can’t “remember,” let us remind you.

In 2007, she accused white boys of racially harassing and threatening to kill her (sound pretty racist, right?). Owens claimed the boys were the son of then-Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy, Connecticut’s former governor. Because of the NAACP, Owens’ family received a settlement of $37,500 from Stamford Public Schools.

Scot X. Esdaile, the Connecticut NAACP president who helped Owens with her lawsuit, was shocked to hear Owens become a conservative. Esdaile told Mic in 2018, “We’re very saddened and disappointed in her. It seems to me that she’s now trying to play to a different type of demographic.”

He also said, “It’s the same type of thing Clarence Thomas did. [Thomas] reaped all the benefits of affirmative action and then tried to roll over on it. It’s that kind of mentality and disrespect.”

Owens now calls the NAACP “one of the worst groups for Black people,” even though the organization helped her win a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Let’s not forget Owens own racism she has put out there. Earlier this year, disgusting pro-Hitler comments surfaced. She said, “When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist. If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine.”

She continued, “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism, I really don’t.”

See Owens’ shining, racist moment below:

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

Owens was also cited as having “influenced” at least one of the alleged gunmen who launched the deadly shooting attacks on two mosques in New Zealand in March.

Racism clearly did exist when she was “growing up” and she continues to perpetuate it today.

