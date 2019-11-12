Audio Tapes Show R. Kelly’s Manager Thinks The Singer Still Has A Future

R. Kelly is currently in jail on federal sex crimes charges with reports that he is facing 195 years in jail. However, an exclusive report has revealed that there his manager still believes there is hope for the singer’s career.

According to the Daily Beast, Dylan Howard, who was once the editor at the “National Enquirer” wanted to produce a documentary on Kelly and would “secretly funnel more than $1 million” via various accounts. Allegedly, Howard “negotiated over several months with Kelly’s representative, Don Russell “to secure the deal. They would produce the film and market it as “independent,” as if Kelly’s team had no involvement.

Howard allegedly told Don Russell Kelly would profit via licensing music. “I license music from you. I license locations from you such as homes, et cetera,” Howard explained. “And that is how you get profit participation in such a production, because no network is even going to allow a production company’s books to show, on their books, that there is a money trail going to you.”

Nonetheless, the deal never happened. The most revealing part the conversation, which was audio authenticated by The Daily Beast, was Russell reportedly saying, “So I gotta make sure that if we are doing this, that then is considered by all parties that we have to make sure he can pay legal fees, bills, and all that kinda stuff. Because that puts him back into position for the next steps down the road, which is the movie of R. Kelly once he reigns supreme with this.”

Yep, even with all these charges, his rep felt like it was still possible for Kelly to “reign supreme.”

Howard downplayed the conversation by saying in a written statement to the Daily Beast that the talks “went no further than general exploratory discussions between them and myself, and was never advanced internally at American Media.”

He also added, “No final decisions were made between them and I on how a deal would be structured. Had a deal been pursued, I obviously would have made sure that any music used was licensed or sought location releases. The suggestion that, had a deal been pursued, I would have misrepresented the transaction to potential outlets is both pure speculation and false.”

Police charged the singer in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, after which he was arrested at least twice more on related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. In addition, by May, a grand jury indicted Kelly with 11 more charges pertaining.

On the evening of July 11, he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force. This is his first time facing federal charges.

