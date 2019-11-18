Random Pop Star Slammed For Fake Apology After Mocking Black Man Harassed By Cops For Eating A Sandwich

Amber Liu is a random pop star who was part of the group f(x). However, she is now in hot water for disgusting comments she made about Steven “Orlando” Foster, the Black man who was harassed by a white Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police officer for eating a sandwich. Liu is now apologizing.

Liu babbled on social media, “I think he just f***ing deserved it, because dude he’s being super disrespectful, it’s like you don’t have to act like that towards a police officer.” She also added, “A police officer is a police officer, you should still show some type of respect. Know your rights but show some type of respect.”

Watch below:

Did Amber really just say show respect to people that k*ll black people for doing absolutely nothing?? that black man was eating a sandwich and you’re saying he deserved to get arrested?? I thought you knew better #amberisoverparty pic.twitter.com/IRoV9nAY8F — 🍁S°🍁 #OBSESSION (@moonmxnghao) November 18, 2019

She is now apologizing and claiming she supports Black Lives Matter, “I am so sorry. I saw a video clip, made an ignorant, snap judgement, and I majorly messed up. It was my fault for not being more aware of how the systemic racism in the United States has continued and gotten worse while I spent the last 10 years overseas.”

She continued, “I 100% do not stand for racism and discrimination. It angers me that he was singled out because of the colour of his skin. It is completely unust (sic) and I am so sorry for not seeing the whole situation and jumping to a conclusion. I’m sorry for hurting you guys. ‘I’ve always stood for equality, I’ve always stood for love, I believe in #BlackLivesMatter, and I’m so sorry I’ve negatively affected so many people because of my ignorance and I will continue to educate myself in this matter.”

See her apology below:

I am so sorry pic.twitter.com/DJ4OKlDlNJ — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) November 18, 2019

Her apology fell on deaf ears with one user tweeting, “Amber Liu will not be getting my support for her music anymore lol.”

Another added, “amber liu defending this cop ???? it’s a No from me.”

See the clip of the viral video below, which clearly shows Foster being profiled on Nov. 4:

A pair of videos has gone viral showing a @SFBART police officer "detaining" a man for eating a sandwich on the platform of the #PleasantHill #contracostacentre #BART station. Do you think this officer went too far? Tweet us your thoughts. https://t.co/bPabqJ5Rlo pic.twitter.com/LVAR89MRK3 — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 9, 2019

Foster, who was handcuffed, ticketed and fined $250, has filed a claim against BART. CBS San Francisco reported that “BART has 45 days to respond to the claim, which is a pre-cursor to a federal or state civil rights lawsuit.”

Initially, BART spokesperson Alicia Trost defended the transit company by telling the San Francisco Chronicle on Nov, 8, “No matter how you feel about eating on BART, the officer saw someone eating and asked him to stop, when he didn’t, he was given a citation.”

However, by Nov. 11, BART General Manager Bob Powers apologized in a weak statement, “The officer was doing his job but context is key. Enforcement of infractions such as eating and drinking inside our paid area should not be used to prevent us from delivering on our mission to provide safe, reliable, and clean transportation. We have to read each situation and allow people to get where they are going on time and safely.”

He added, “I’m disappointed how the situation unfolded. I apologize to Mr. Foster, our riders, employees, and the public who have had an emotional reaction to the video.”

Hopefully, Foster wins big in his lawsuit and Liu is another example of a celebrity who needs to stay in their lane.

