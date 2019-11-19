Security Guard Who Cops Said Killed A Black Man Isn’t Charged

Deionte “JR” Davis was killed by a security in at an apartment complex just outside Georgia State University’s campus. The police officers say the security guard killed the 24-year-old, who staying with a friend at the complex but was not a student. However, no charges will be filed against the guard.

Davis’ friend Ronal Myers Myers said “they were among a group of four friends who had been drinking at a birthday party earlier that morning, and they were returning to his apartment. While walking into the apartment building, they began bickering among themselves.”

Myers explained, “It was a minor argument among friends that was between us, and it was handled between us.” However, a security guard in the complex heard the commotion and followed them into the elevator. “When we got off the elevator, JR walked out of the elevator (by) himself, and (the security guard) still tackled JR,” Myer said.

In the 911 call, the security guard said Davis “was trying to fight a bunch of people, so we slowly got him into the elevator, and then (we) slowly got him toward the room. And then, he decided to fight, and he hit me in the face, hit all of his friends in the face and I put him onto the ground, and I think I knocked him unconscious.”

David was knocked unconscious during the fight and later died at the hospital. An autopsy reported that he died due to “compression of the chest.” The death was ruled a homicide by police.

AJC reports he Fulton County District Attorney’s Office “declined to pursue criminal charges.” DA spokesman Chris Hopper told AJC.com that “an assistant district attorney spoke to police over the weekend and advised that they didn’t have enough evidence for a judge to issue the warrant.

Hopper stressed “in no way did we decline to pursue charges.” He said his office “would conduct its own investigation if charges were to be filed before deciding whether to prosecute. As a result, investigators are working to close the case with no charges being filed.”

The unidentified security guard said in a phone interview after Davis was killed, “The evidence that the police currently have showed me working in a professional manner.”

As of now, he is still an employee at Metro Security, which is the security company for the apartment complex.

