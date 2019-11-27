Singer Stephanie Mills Talks Racism She Experienced At The Airport

Iconic singer Stephanie Mills stopped by The Breakfast Club recently and as all icons do, she spilled the tea on a lot of things. In one instance, she recounted a racist incident she experienced at an airport.

The topic came about when Mills and the radio co-hosts were discussing the double standard between Black stars and White stars. Mills is known to defend Michael Jackson in the midst of sexual abuse allegations particularly explored in the documentary “Leaving Neverland”. Mills used to date Jackson and she also says she had a close relationship with another celebrated singer, Teddy Pendergrass.

When Charlamagne Tha God, brought up the biopic Lee Daniels is helming about Pendergrass, Mills didn’t seem too excited but in the end, she said she hopes they “stay true to who he was and not put a whole bunch of mess in it.” This is when Charlamagne questioned why a lot of biopics about Black stars have to end on a negative note, and Mills agreed that they don’t make such moves for white stars like Elvis Presley who began a relationship with his future wife Priscilla Presley when she was 14 and he was 24.

Mills then brought up Colin Kaepernick, who started taking a knee during football games to protest police brutality. “They’re making him this villain and he’s not,” Mills said. “He just stood up for justice because police brutality is real. Racism is real.”

Mills then detailed a racist incident she experienced at LaGuardia Airport this week in New York City:

“We had gotten the cart. You know how you get the cart. The lady that does my hair …she had her hand on it so she asked the guy can you help us and she was like pulling the cart and the guy just totally ignored us. And then this white woman came and put her bag on the cart and he helped her. Totally ignored us. And I told him you’re ignoring us.”

When Charlamagne asked if he was Black, Mills explained, “He was something else. He was Spanish or something else.” Mills then talked about how Black people are racist against each other. “We are the worst against each other,” she said. “We don’t support each other the way we should. And we should. And then we always want to cry. I hate that.”

You can check out more of what Mills has to say in the clip below, where she also talks about her son with special needs, who wrote a book, and she gives her thoughts on Tyrese playing Teddy Pendergrass.

