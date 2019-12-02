NYC Catholic Schools Call Braids ‘Inappropriate’ Hairstyles Despite New Law

“No cultural preferences will be allowed, such as boys with braided hair,” said one handbook from Christ the King School in the Bronx, which caters to elementary and middle-school students. St. John’s School, also in the Bronx, prohibits “corn rolls” in their handbook, even though the appropriate spelling is “cornrows.”

Eleven other schools in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx also spelled out a ban on natural hairstyles, often calling braids a “fad” or “inappropriate” for boys. Only three schools reached by the ‘Daily News’ said they didn’t enforce restrictions anymore.

The bans fall into legal loopholes that might keep these schools safe from the new city and state rules, said David Bloomfield, a professor of education law at Brooklyn College and CUNY Graduate Center. The state Dignity for All Students Act, which monitors discrimination in schools, includes the caveat: “Nothing in this article shall … apply to private, religious or denominational educational institutions,” while the city human rights law exempts any “religious corporation incorporated under the education law.”