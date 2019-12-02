Will Poor Whites Still Support Trump If Food Stamps Are Cut?

One of Trump‘s most loyal voting blocs are non-college-educated whites and blue collar whites, many who live in poverty and require public assistance. With whites being the largest group to receive social services, like food stamps, will this change now that the Trump administration has a drastic plan to slash food stamps?

Yahoo reports, “New rules proposed by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) would see stricter work requirements for food stamp eligibility, and change the way 40 states enroll families into the program, officially called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”

The site continues,” 3.7 million fewer people would receive SNAP in a typical month, 2.2 million households would see their average monthly benefits drop by $127, and almost a million students would lose access to free or reduced lunches.”

Craig Gundersen, an agricultural and consumer economics professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told NBC News, “The essential goal of the program is to mitigate hunger and its consequences in the United States. Anything that impedes SNAP of doing that is very problematic as it leads to food insecurity in our country.”

Approximately 20 million households need food stamps and even with the help of SNAP many families still struggle to put food on the table. There are more white people who are helped by federal assistance programs than any other demographic in the United States but it remains to be seen if taking food of their plate will make them change their minds as voters. A study from 2018, found that Trump’s support among non-college-educated whites was one of the main reasons he won in 2016, however, it was more about racism than their own pockets, especially since Obama saved our own economy.

Iowa State University sociologists Ann Oberhauser, Daniel Krier, and Abdi Kusow explained, “Economic distress is not a significant factor in explaining the shift in Iowa voters from Democrat to Republican between 2008 and 2016. The election outcomes do not signify [a revolt] among working-class voters left behind by globalization.”

They continued, “The nativist narrative about ‘taking back America’ and anti-immigrant sentiment became stronger forces than economic issues.”

Yep, even losing social services may not shift votes. As Trump said, “I love the poorly educated.”

