Twitter Reacts To Billy Dee Williams Saying He Uses Male And Female Pronouns

Billy Dee Williams, 82, is a Hollywood legend. He is known for films like “Star Wars” and “Lady Sings The Blues.” However, he got folks talking this weekend when he revealed that he refers to himself with male and female pronouns.

In an interview with Esquire, he said, “I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.” He also added, “I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

When asked about Donald Glover, who played the younger version of his “Star Wars” character in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” talking about being open to gender fluidity, he said, “Really? That kid is brilliant — just look at those videos.”

Williams shocked and inspired many with his revelation. One user wrote, “Billy Dee Williams talking about his preferred pronouns and feelings about his gender identity at age 82 just makes my heart melt. I love this man so much. So happy to be seeing him onscreen again.”

Another clapped back at the haters, “Shoutout to all the shitbrains who lost their minds over Donald Glover playing Lando as pansexual in SOLO now having to confront the fact that Billy Dee Williams is genderfluid (they’ll, of course, just put their heads in the sand).”

One tweet pointed out the importance of Williams’ comments, “Billy Dee Williams coming out as non-binary is important because it goes against the popular image of non-binary people as young, white and androgynous.”

Popular social media personality April Reign, who was behind the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, tweeted, “I am absolutely HERE for Billy Dee Williams identifying as gender fluid. And I have totally shipped (with nothing to back it up) him and Marlon Brando back in the day.”

Williams was the Denzel Washington of his time. He was considered a sexual symbol and personified “Black cool.” Williams has been married three times and has two children. He and his third wife were married from 1972 to 1993. However, they allegedly reconciled in 1997. It is not clear if they are still in a relationship.

Kudos to Williams for being the person he is. See more reactions to Williams below.