Billy Dee Williams Was ‘Shocked’ By ‘Gender-Fluid’ Headlines

Billy Dee Williams made headlines earlier this week when many outlets reported he was “gender-fluid” because he said he used male and female pronouns to describe himself. The 82-year-old is responding to the reports and saying, “What the hell is gender-fluid?”

In an interview with Undefeated, Williams said, “Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, ‘What the hell is gender fluid?’ That’s a whole new term.”

Williams said his comments were misunderstood, “But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves. There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had a splitting of the ways because they had different ideas about the … what do you call it? Consciousness. Unconscious. It’s collective unconsciousness. But he coined a phrase that’s, ‘Anima animus.’ And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.”

He continued, “So, that’s what I was referring to. I was talking about men getting in touch with the female side of themselves. I wasn’t talking about sex, I wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. People should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people.”

He said he was “shocked” by the headlines and addressed if anyone was questioning his sexual orientation, “No, no, no, I’m not gay — by any stretch of the imagination. Not that I have anything against gay people. But personally? Not gay.”

In case you missed it, in an interview with Esquire, he said, “I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.” He also added, “I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

Williams was the one of the biggest sex symbols of his time, known for films like “Star Wars,” “Lady Sings The Blues” and “Mahogany.” Williams has been married three times and has two children. He and his third wife were married from 1972 to 1993. However, they allegedly reconciled in 1997. It is not clear if they are still in a relationship.

