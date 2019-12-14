Black Girl Magic Is Sweeping Major Beauty Pageants As Miss Jamaica Wins Miss World Competition

Black women are holding the crown – literally and figuratively. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica has been named the 69th Miss World winner. Women from around the world gathered in London on Saturday to compete for the title and blue crown. However, Singh came out on top over 100+ contestants.

The 23-year-old is now the fourth Jamaican to win the title, the Jamaican Observer reports. Her predecessors include Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993. Thus, making her the first woman of Jamaican descent to take home the crown in over 25 years.

Singh secured her spot in the top 40 by winning the talent competition at the “Beauty with a Purpose” Gala Dinner in London, which allowed her to advance to the final round of the competition alongside Miss Nigeria, Miss Brazil, Miss India and Miss France. She sang Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing.”

“This feels like a dream. I’m ready to get to work,” Miss Jamaica said after receiving her crown.

She also spoke on the seriousness of her role as a global ambassador. She told The Gleaner, “The goal of this pageant is if you win, you become an ambassador for the United Nations with engagements all over the world, speaking to people all over the planet. You have to be working on all these to make sure people don’t meet a tired, angry or hungry you. It’s a lot of mental strength because I’m an ordinary person.”

On December 8, Zozibini Tunzi made history by being crowned Miss Universe. CNN reported that Tunzi, who represented South Africa, took home the crown after excelling in rounds of evening gown and swimsuit struts, answering questions on social issues and expressing why she wanted to be crowned the winning title.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful,” she said. “I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

Tunzi and Singh’s wins have created an indelible moment for us. They can now be added to an impressive roster full of black girl magic. Eighteen-year-old Kaliegh Garris won Miss Teen USA, 28-year-old Cheslie Kryst was named Miss USA 2019 and Nia Franklin won the title of Miss America.

For the FIRST TIME EVER Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America & Miss Teen USA are all black women. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/pVIDcxhjK0 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) December 9, 2019

Congratulations are in order for all of the winners!

