NFL Player Khalil Mack Clears Layaways For 300 Walmart Customers

NFL player Khalil Mack is paying it forward by alleviating financial burdens for underprivileged families during this holiday season. According to CBS News, the Florida native recently picked up the tab for $80,000 worth of layaways at a Walmart in Fort Pierce.

Mack—a linebacker for the Chicago Bears—donated the funds through his nonprofit organization the Khalil Mack Foundation which is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth through the cultivation of enriching educational and recreational environments. Mack’s generous gesture covered the bill for over 300 accounts at the store. The store took to Facebook to share the news about his donation with customers.

“We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, your account has been paid off!” read the post. “We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!”

Mack—who was the 5th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft—has been dedicated to giving back to his community. He invested in the company Fort Pierce Yacht & Ship LLC, a mega-yacht repair facility, as an avenue to create jobs in his hometown and keep opportunity youth on the right path. “Youth are the most important piece of the puzzle to improve conditions in the northwest Fort Pierce community,” he told TCPalm. “I think it’ll be a great change, helping them understand the value of having a trade like plumbing or painting. If you learn a trade, it brings income.” Mack also donated 100 pairs of Nike cleats to the Fort Pierce Westwood high school football team in June.

