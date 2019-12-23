Atatiana Jefferson’s Mom Reacts To Killer Cop’s Indictment With Heartbreaking Christmas Message

Atatiana Jefferson‘s mom has reacted to the indictment of Aaron Dean for the death of her daughter and it’s a heartbreaking reminder that another person won’t be here for the holidays because of police violence.

“We’re going to miss her this Christmas,” Jefferson’s mom, Yolanda Carr, started in the video with The Dallas Morning News. “I’m so glad that they finally indicted that man on murder ’cause he murdered my baby. She didn’t do anything wrong.”

Christmas message from the mother of #AtatianaJefferson from her hospital bed about the long awaited murder indictment of #AaronDean. pic.twitter.com/hU7vvuaqLK — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) December 22, 2019

Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, was indicted by a grand jury for murder last Friday for the fatal shooting of Jefferson on October 12. Jefferson was inside the house playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean came into her backyard. When she arose to look out the window, Jefferson was shot, according to police records. The devastating incident took place after a neighbor called the cops requesting a welfare check after he noticed the door open at the For Worth home. The cops were told it was an “open structure” call and they parked around the corner.

Dean’s body camera footage shows him peeping through the glass storm door before walking around the side of the house, opening the gate to the backyard, looking around the corner and then entering the backyard. Dean shot from outside the house into the window, hitting Jefferson. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jefferson’s nephew told investigators that his aunt “yelled out in pain.”

The arrest warrant says three times that Dean didn’t announce that he was a police officer when he went around the house. Dean didn’t give a statement to Forth Worth investigators on why he shot, according to officials. Usually, in such investigations, it’s common for an officer to give a statement to investigators and to the internal affairs division of their police department. Fort Worth Police Department officials say Dean resigned before he could be fired. The cop who was dispatched along with Dean only saw “Jefferson’s face through the window” when Dean fired once into the house, according to the warrant.

Carr further described her feelings once Dean was indicted for murder.

“My thought was ‘thank you Jesus,’ even though I know we have a long way to go,” she said. “At least we got the charge on him that he murdered my baby. At least we got that. One step at a time I guess. But at least we know that justice was served and he will be accountable for murder.”

Carr was speaking from her hospital bed, according to Jefferson’s family lawyer S. Lee Merritt.

No trial date has been scheduled for Dean yet. Merritt told The Dallas Morning News that he hopes it can happen “as early as this summer” but said it could take longer.

