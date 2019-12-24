4-Year-Old Cleveland Native Launches Baked Goods Business

Cleveland native Mariah Morning hasn’t even turned 10-years-old yet and she’s already living out her entrepreneurial dreams. According to Black Business, the 4-year-old has launched her own baked goods business.

This is #BlackExcellence! 4-year-old Mariah Morning has Officially launched Mariah’s Munchies, a Cleveland, Ohio-based baked goods company: https://t.co/3TtzD0lNWY — OfficialBlackWallSt (@OBWSapp) December 17, 2019

With the help of her mother Angela Tatum-Morning, the budding entrepreneur created Mariah’s Munchies. The company was developed after Morning noticed that Mariah’s love for making homemade baked goods was more than just a hobby. The passion for cooking was passed down through generations in her family. When Morning realized how dedicated her daughter was to baking, she decided to allow her to start her business as an avenue to teach her about financial wellness and money management at an early age.

Ever since Mariah’s Munchies launched in November it has been a huge success. After hosting a launch event in her hometown, the youngster has had an influx of holiday orders. Morning is also teaching Mariah the importance of paying it forward through her business. They have donated several baked goods to the Greater Cleveland VA Fisher House which supports soldiers and their families.

Many youngsters are beginning their entrepreneurial journeys early. In November, beauty entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye’s daughter Lily Adeleye made history by becoming the youngest CEO to have her company’s products sold at Target. Her brand Lily Frilly—which was created to empower young girls—sells a variety of products including backpacks, dresses, lunchboxes and bows. During the summer a 3-year-old from North Carolina named Ava Lewis used the proceeds from her lemonade stand to give back to mothers in need. “She’s gonna take this to the next level! She always says ‘I am a winner,’” her mother Maggie Lewis told ABC 11. “That’s her favorite line. I let her know we were born to win!”

SEE ALSO:

Beauty Entrepreneur’s Daughter Becomes Youngest CEO To Have Products Featured At Target

North Carolina Toddler Helps The Homeless With Sales From Her Lemonade Stand