Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms’ Christmas Dinner Judged Harshly [Again] On Social Media

The mayor of Atlanta showed she’s no stranger to the kitchen in her annual documentation of her Christmas dinner through a series of photos of the meal she shared with the public on social media on Wednesday. Local news outlet WSB-TV called Keisha Lance Bottoms‘ spread of food “impressive” and noted that the mayor sharing images from her holiday feast is “One of the most anticipated annual traditions” since she took office in 2017.

While WSB-TV’s attention to Bottoms’ Christmas dinner led the favorable coverage of her food, some social media critics made their collectively unwanted presence felt by trying to troll certain aspects about the meal. From the overall presentation to the Bottoms’ choice of certain holiday dishes, it seemed like everybody had something to say about the food that was not being prepared for them. And while some of the criticism came across as harsh, Bottoms ultimately had the last laugh.

Bottoms started her “Christmas menu planning” on Monday before she posted photos of each of the dishes she eventually made.

Christmas menu planning begins! pic.twitter.com/9T2bPF1C4I — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 23, 2019

Out of everything she made, Bottoms went heavy on the sweets with cakes, pies and confectionery galore, including sweet potato pie, Oreo cheesecakes, chocolate cake, pound cake, sweet potato cheesecake, monkey bread and red velvet cake. The photos of the delicious-looking desserts prompted dozens of tweets of praise asking Bottoms if they could come over for a plate.

The photos of the main courses that Bottom posted were also warmly greeted — especially the leg of lamb.

It was only when Bottoms began posting pictures of her side dishes that some folks began weighing in with different kinds of Christmas wishes. Like when Bottoms posted the picture of her roasted Brussels sprouts, which some folks noted didn’t actually look roasted at all.

Just 6 have brown color… pic.twitter.com/MimqON698X — EricDaCreator (@leRoiSoleil2020) December 26, 2019

But while Bottoms’ jambalaya was a hit, the reception for her macaroni and cheese, a holiday staple, was blasted — again — in echoes of the responses from last year to that same dish. Everybody from the Root to the Today Show had something negative to say about the way the mayor’s mac and cheese looked last year. It seemed not much changed this year when she posted the picture of her 2019 version while insisting that “my Mac N Cheese is STILL good.” The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #iainteverscared, indicating that she was more than ready for the criticism.

And the criticism for her mac and cheese came flying in.

Obviously, Bottoms knows how to have fun. But she also showed where her heart was last year after the so-called controversy over her mac and cheese when Global Grind wrote that Bottoms started her “More than Mac” campaign in conjunction with the Kroger supermarket chain that helped raise more than $37,000 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Chances are we will see something similar from the good mayor again following this holiday season.

