Details About Nick Gordon’s Death Are Revealed As Family Addresses Rumors

The family of Nick Gordon are continuing to speak out following his recent passing as details surrounding the cause of his death are starting to emerge. The 30-year-old, who was most famous for his relationship with Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s late daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died of a suspected overdose on Wednesday, according to reports.

MORE: Social Media Speculates Nick Gordon’s Cause Of Death As Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Boyfriend Dies At 30

The Associated Press reported that Gordon’s attorney confirmed his death, but the cause was not announced at the time. Details are now beginning to surface, revealing that he was allegedly found “unresponsive” in a Florida hotel room with “black substance” oozing from his mouth, according to the Daily Mail.

The Maitland Police Department arrived at the Sheraton Hotel where Gordon was said to be staying after receiving a call at 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day. There, they found Gordon, who is believed to have overdosed on drugs.

Nick Gordon, ex-partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown, found not breathing with ‘black stuff’ in mouth, dead at age 30 Gordon entered a public downward spiral after Bobbi Kristina died in a bathtub on Jan. 31, 2015.https://t.co/OezxEMOklr — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 2, 2020

“On January 1st, 2020, at 0515 hours, Maitland Officers were dispatched to 600 North Lake Destiny Road (The Sheraton Hotel) in reference to an unresponsive male,” police said in a statement. “Entry was made into the room, where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler.”

The Daily Mail reports that Nick recently changed his last name from Gordon to Bouler.

The 30-year-old was “transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased.”

Jack Walker Jr., Gordon’s father, says that there were no signs of trouble looming over his son prior to his death. The two had spoken on New Year’s Eve, one day before Gordon’s suspected overdose. Walker also denied that his son was depressed or that he had been displaying unmanageable behavior.

“I spoke with Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good,” the father said. “He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job.”

Officials have not revealed the cause of death as an investigation is underway. However, according to the Daily Mail, anonymous sources noted that Gordon was a “habitual hard drinker” and a “drug abuser.”

Gordon’s lawyer released a statement to People hinting at drugs being a contributing factor, but did not specifically provide a cause of death. “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Joe S. Habachy told the outlet. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

He added, “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Gordon had long been accused of playing a role in Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015, which came six months after she was found face-down and unconscious in a bathtub. Bobbi Kristina, who was only 22 when she died, had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her system.

The medical examiner was unable to determine if she killed herself or if her death was accidental.

Gordon was found “legally responsible” for her death in 2016 and was ordered to pay $36 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. He was never criminally charged in the case.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Rallies Behind Blue Ivy Carter After Writers Attack Her Looks

Why Was Michael Dean Killed? Police Confirm He Was Unarmed When Cop Shot Him In The Head