Elizabeth Warren vs. Meghan McCain On ‘The View’ Is Must-See TV

Presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren appeared on a Tuesday episode of “The View” and naturally, her biggest adversary was none other than conservative princess Meghan McCain. The co-host tried to push Warren in a corner over the Trump-sanctioned Qasem Soleimani assassination and Warren still turned the situation around to make her own point. Later in the show McCain tried to get another rebuttal in and it was pure entertainment watching her be ignored by Warren and the other co-hosts of the show.

As soon as Warren arrived, the co-hosts brought up the assassination of Soleimani, a general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was taken out by a U.S. military drone strike. Although Soleimani is considered an enemy of the state and a terrorist by the U.S. government, the Trump-approved assassination was viewed as a drastic escalation of tactics that drew criticism from Iran and even U.S. politicians. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised “revenge” for “those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands” with Soleimani’s blood and “the blood of the other martyrs.”

Despite America possibly being pushed to the brink of another World War, McCain seemed to be more concerned about how Soleimani was labeled. During the show, she kept pressing Warren to call him a “terrorist” despite the Senator making it very clear that he wasn’t a good man.

“You issued a statement calling Soleimani a murderer,” said McCain to Warren. “Later you issued a second statement saying that he was quote, ‘an assassination of a senior foreign military official.’ Now this is a man who obviously is responsible for hundreds of American troops death, carnage that we can’t even imagine. The Treasury Department and the State Department have both designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. I don’t understand the flip-flop. I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist and I would just like you to explain.”

Warren went on to say that she wasn’t flip-flopping with how she labeled Soleimani and she still stands by her labels of “murderer” and a “senior foreign military official.” However, she was more concerned about the appropriate “response that the President of the United States should make and what advances the interests of the United States of America.”

This clearly wasn’t enough for McCain because she kept pressing, “do you think he’s a terrorist,” to which Warren responded, “Of course he is. He’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question though is what’s the right response? And the response that Donald Trump has picked is the most incendiary and has moved us right to the edge of war and that is not in our long-term interest.”

When the conversation moved to taxing the wealthy, McCain tried to grill Warren once again, only this time she couldn’t even get a word in. Check out the hilarity below starting at the 3:43 mark.

