‘Cracka’ Teacher Smiles In Mugshot After Arrest For Assaulting A Student

A middle school teacher faces charges after he physically removed and pushed a 14-year-old student out of a classroom.

According to News-Journal.com, Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, removed the teen from his chair, carried him out into the hallway and shoved him away around 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Buddy Taylor Middle School. The whole incident was caught on video by another student at the Palm Coast school.

According to the charging affidavit, the situation escalated because of music being played by the student on his computer while in his first-period class. The teacher muted the music and then, according to the student’s statement, the student proceeded to unmute the computer again. The two went back and forth with the volume of the music before the teacher took the computer, according to documents.

The student responded by saying, “Put my (expletive) down cracka,” reads the report. Paffumi snapped back, “I am not a cracka” to which the student responded, “You is a cracka.”

The student then told deputies that he was put in a choke hold by the teacher, however, he says his airway was never restricted. Then, the student told authorities that he was removed from the class by the teacher, who the affidavit describes as being 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds. The student came out of the situation with no marks or bruises, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Paffumi is charged with simple battery, which is a misdemeanor. You can watch the video of the incident below.

According to WESH 2, the kid’s father, Keiondrae Woodside, said his family wanted to press charges immediately after viewing the footage.

“I was infuriated. As a parent when you send your kid to school, you expect for them to get an education at a safe, sound environment and then I saw the video and that really took me over the edge,” Woodside said.

Woodside acknowledged that his son shouldn’t have been disobedient with the music, however, he’s also concerned that his child could have been seriously injured. “He traumatized him mentally and emotionally and not just him but the other kids that had to witness that,” Woodside said.

Paffumi was hired by the school district back in 2005 and has two previous arrests on his record in Flagler County from 2012. He has a battery conviction involving another adult for which he was put on probation and he also received a criminal mischief charge, which was dismissed.

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager explained in a statement, “The actions of this teacher are not consistent with how we expect our educators to act and behave and it will not be tolerated. We immediately removed Mr. Paffumi from the classroom following the incident and placed him on leave pending an investigation.”

Tager said this isn’t the first incident with Paffumi either. He said there were other situations during his career with the school that resulted in suspensions and some counseling. Paffumi’s smiling mugshot is below.

