Donations Pour In For Moms 4 Housing As Evicted Women Claim Victory

A group of homeless mothers in Oakland came face-to-face with militaristic weapons on Tuesday morning after police from the Alameda Sheriff’s Office entered the vacant home where they were living to evict and arrest them. Four people were arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail, two mothers – Misty Cross and Tolani King, who are members of the Moms 4 Housing movement, and two supporters Walter Baker and Jesse Turner. Following their arrests, the support poured in by the hundreds. Fundraising efforts were made to assist with their bail and the GoFundMe page “#Moms4Housing Freedom Fund,” which had a goal of $2,000, exceeded $40,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

The women and their supporters were released from jail after posting $5,000 bail on Tuesday afternoon and returned to the home to celebrate what they considered to be a “victory,” according to San Francisco’s local CBS affiliate. The women who lived in the home with their children said that there was a bigger issue at hand. Them living in the home was a symbolic measure to raise awareness surrounding the housing crisis in Oakland. The families moved into the three-bedroom home in November “partly to protest the methods of speculators who they say snap up distressed homes and leave them empty despite the housing crisis,” according to SF Gate.

That particular home was chosen to expose the greed of the local real estate company that owns the property. “Wedgewood Inc. bought the property for $501,000 at a foreclosure auction last year” and “had planned to flip the 1,500-square-foot property,” according to SF Gate.

Alameda county sheriff pigs evicted Black mothers and children with tanks and AR15s in west Oakland this morning. This is what terrorism looks like. pic.twitter.com/wmm8l76tYq — Brotha B (@BlakeDontCrack) January 14, 2020

Carroll Fife, of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment said, “We are not trying to take the individual properties of moms and pops, don’t let Sam Singer tell you that. We’re talking about the greed of wealthy corporations that are robbing all of us.”

After the women were released, they returned to the home where a celebratory barbecue was being held in their honor. There, they also pondered their next steps. “What’s next? I don’t know. I don’t really know where I’m sleeping at tonight,” King said.

Despite King’s uncertainty, her and Cross promised that they their movement would move forward. “Man, I’m fighting this fight, period!” Cross said.

The home has since been boarded up with wood and a fence has been placed around the property, but Cross said that is a temporary solution. “This ain’t gonna stop!” she said. “That’s a temporary fence. It’s not in the concrete. Anything built up can be broken, just like this system.”

Dominique Walker, a homeless mother of two and a survivor of domestic violence who also leads the group, echoed Cross’ sentiments. “This house was a statement, it was a symbol of what needs to happen in Oakland,” Walker said. “This was an absolute victory.”

The four individuals who were committing a crime in the eyes of law enforcement, but were celebrated by their community, have placed a spotlight on the housing crisis in Oakland and how homeless is being criminalized.

