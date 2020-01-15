Russian Trolls Fail As Boosie-George Zimmerman Fight Rumors Get Shut Down Quickly

Black folks on Twitter cheered emphatically when the rumor mill began buzzing that Boosie beat up George Zimmerman, the man who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, outside of a Walmart in Miami. It appears that the story began circulating after an Instagram page named, MyMixtapez, posted the alleged news.

“According to witnesses, Boosie spotted Zimmerman and said ‘Hey, you that fat a*s n*gga who killed Trayvon right?’ Boosie violently approached Zimmerman. Zimmerman appeared to be ‘reaching for his gun,” the outlet said claiming that witnesses shared the account of the alleged altercation.

The report said that Zimmerman was hospitalized, while Boosie suffered injuries including a busted lip and nose.

Another outlet reported about the alleged attack, saying that Boosie was arrested after knocking Zimmerman “out cold.” One of the false reports also claimed that Zimmerman suffered a seizure before being rushed to the hospital.

However, in true Boosie fashion, the Baton Rouge rapper took to social media to denounce that he attacked Zimmerman. He stated that he doesn’t even know “George.”

“Service announcement from Boosie: I never seen George in my life, but on TV. This is a lie. LEAVE ME ALONE! I never seen George Zimmerman in my life. George don’t know me,” Boosie explained. “Talking about I did something to him in Walmart. That is a lie.”

He added, “Talking about I did something to George Zimmerman. Leave me alone, I need some time by myself. Leave me the hell alone.”

While addressing the recent rumor, Boosie seized the opportunity to talk the truth and that was promoting his latest venture: ramen noodles. Boosie said, “My noodles drop in Walmart Friday. The best noodles you ever tasted in the world.”

Twitter praised what they thought to be true. “So Boosie done beat a Murder charge, Cancer, diabetes and George Zimmerman a**? This n***a need a statue in every hood across the nation. A f**king legend,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “I have never been more proud to be from Baton Rouge than this morning when I learned lil boosie punched george Zimmerman into a seizure.”

“Lil Boosie put hands on George Zimmerman?? S/O to everyone who had free Boosie in they bio when he was in jail,” a third person wrote.

Zimmerman walked free after killing an innocent teenager. He then had numerous run-ins with the law, but somehow manages to figure skate around serving time for his actions. It’s obvious why folks were rooting for this rumor to be true.

