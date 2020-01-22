Yang Oprah 2020? Twitter Pitches Preferred Presidential Ticket

Talk of Oprah holding a position in the White House has resurfaced, but this time it is by way of folks on Twitter eagerly and wishfully hoping that she would be a potential running mate for Democratic candidate Andrew Yang. Yang supporters appear to be in favor of the mogul stepping into the political realm as the entrepreneur’s vice president, if he were to be elected into office in November, but others are casting serious doubts.

MORE: Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020 Run After Globes Speech

The commonality between the grassroots candidate, whose campaign is based on “Freedom Dividend,” which is a universal basic income that will provide $1,000 a month – $12,000 a year – to American adults over the age of 18 to assist in their living, education, and entrepreneurial aspirations, and Oprah is up for debate. But, some are pointing to the generosity she often displayed back in her talk show host days. The suggestion has been that they both prioritize humanity.

“Oprah loves to give, Yang wants to give. An endorsement from her would be an endorsement for humanity first,” one Twitter user said.

Well said #YangGang. He is also the embodiment of #HumanityFirst. #YangOprah would be big for the campaign. #CallForYang makes a HUGE difference between winning and losing https://t.co/XhYtpQ8Qbj — Grassroots #YangGang🧢☂️☔ (YouTube) (@BBoxReality) January 22, 2020

“‪@AndrewYang helped me reconnect with the Law of Attraction. The geopolitical panorama left me hopeless & it took a toll. Everything I’d learned from ‪@Oprah re abundance mindset was replaced with scarcity mindset. No leader had evolved to this message. Finally, 1 has. ‪#YangOprah,” another Yang supporter said.

.@AndrewYang helped me reconnect with the Law of Attraction. The geopolitical panorama left me hopeless & it took a toll. Everything I'd learned from @Oprah re abundance mindset was replaced with scarcity mindset. No leader had evolved to this message. Finally, 1 has. #YangOprah — Sara 🧢🧢☂️🌺 (@SaraEnki) January 22, 2020

While some are hoping that Oprah as Yang’s running mate would be a serious consideration, others are jokingly participating in the conversation.

Another user wrote, “Seeing ‪#YangOprah trending will be the best gift to America. $1k/month + a new car for every American. ‪#YangGang2020”

Seeing #YangOprah trending will be the best gift to America. $1k/month + a new car for every American. 😂🧢 #YangGang2020 pic.twitter.com/iv69KVbqna — VLow 🧢 (@victorylow) January 22, 2020

Reports of Oprah possibly running for president in 2020 kicked off following her riveting Golden Globes speech in 2018, where she used her power to call attention to the corruption the country is engulfed in, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award.

Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for President in 2020, two close friends say https://t.co/3Q2Th0Jwj8 pic.twitter.com/c9PbGEPxng — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 8, 2018

“We also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice, to tyrants and victims and secrets and lies,” she said.

Oprah also used her moment as the first Black woman to receive the honor to speak against sexual misconduct. “I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again,” Oprah said.

Watch @Oprah's full Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 75th #GoldenGlobes. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/4MDm2aRlEi — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) January 8, 2018

It is uncertain if the Yang Gang’s running mate dream team will come to fruition, but it is fair to say that some people are championing for Oprah’s next move to be a political one.

SEE ALSO:

Republican Responsible For Voter Registration Flashes White Power Sign At MLK Event

‘They Sprayed Her Blood All Over Her Fellow Students’: Cops Assault Teen In Viral Video