As Deadly Chinese Coronavirus Spreads In US, Trump Instead Wants More African Nations On Travel Ban

As the deadly coronavirus was spreading quicker than previously feared in the U.S., President Donald Trump was reportedly set to add more countries to the growing list of places that Americans are banned from traveling to or from. Among them were four more African nations. However, conspicuously missing from the proposed additions to the travel ban was China, where at least two dozen people have died from the coronavirus, an ailment that has also afflicted at least two people who are in the U.S.

The development prompted the question of whether there should be a moratorium on U.S. travel to and from China while this pandemic gets sorted out.

Though it's already killed 2 people and sickened dozens, Chinese authorities say this SARS-like virus can still be controlled. The CDC isn't taking chances though, and has deployed employees to screen airport passengers coming from Wuhan #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/51JuzI1cCs — Shah A Farhad (@BeingFarhad) January 21, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday confirmed that a woman in Chicago who had recently returned from China was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Washington Post. Another woman in the Seattle area was also diagnosed with coronavirus after recently returning from the Central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is said to have originated. A three-year-old girl was also hospitalized in Arizona with coronavirus, although the strain that the toddler is infected with is different from and less severe than the deadly one from China.

In addition, at least 50 people are under observation for coronavirus in 22 different states.

Still, the Trump administration reportedly thinks it should be more of a priority to add the African nations of Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania along with Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar — and not China — to the travel ban, which already includes majority Muslim countries of Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya and Somalia as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

Nigeria, China’s top African trading partner, began using temperature monitors to check passengers arriving at Lagos airport amid fears that a new Chinese coronavirus is rapidly spreadingpic.twitter.com/DNOLpX2nd0 — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) January 23, 2020

The new countries were being considered as additions to the travel ban because of lingering terror threats, Reuters reported this week. But the coronavirus is also a proven killer and has now infiltrated the United States borders, all but assuring the virus will continue to spread domestically. Already 25 people have died in China with 800 more infected, according to CNN. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that the coronavirus was spreading more easily than previously thought.

Despite those expert opinions, Trump said on Wednesday that he trusts Chinese President Xi Jinping — the same man he’s been engaged in a damaging trade war with — and insisted that “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Construction began on the night of January 23 for a new specialized hospital for #coronavirus patients in central China's #Wuhan City. The hospital is designed to have an area of 25,000 square meters with 1,000 beds and will be put into use by February 3 pic.twitter.com/ePQoxJnM0y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 24, 2020

The U.S., as well as other Western nations, have set up airport screening stations to check passengers returning from China, but those tests were obviously not foolproof as shown by the confirmed two women diagnosed in America with coronavirus.

With that said, there may actually be a method to Trump’s madness with handling the coronavirus. Vox reported earlier this week that there is evidence that travel bans are not effective against diseases like coronavirus, which causes symptoms of viral pneumonia.

“At best, travel restrictions, and even airport screenings, delay the spread of disease but don’t impact the number of people who eventually get sick,” Vox wrote. “Instead, they make it harder for international aid and experts to reach communities affected by disease.”

The Wuhan coronavirus is thought to have originated from a seafood market.

