11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2020

Hundreds of thousands of women gathered on Saturday to mark the fourth annual Women’s March. Women took to the streets of New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and more to bring attention to and shed light on reproductive rights, climate change and immigration – among the many other issues that women face daily.

The first annual march took place in January 2017 to advocate for women’s rights and protest against President Donald Trump and the offensive comments he made about women at the first annual Women’s March, which took place the day after his inauguration.

Amazing! The Women’s March in LA is a sight to behold! pic.twitter.com/145fJqkA07 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 18, 2020

Jocelyn Harmon, co-founder of BlackHer – a media platform that champions Black women, their voices and educates them on political and economic change, spoke to NewsOne about why the Women’s March is still prevalent to Black women. “My gut says yes – I think the march absolutely matters because I think there’s absolutely power in numbers. And I think that women – Black women, and white women, and native women, and folks who identify as women – I think we absolutely have things in common. I think there’s absolutely a place, whether it’s the women’s march or other coalition building activities where we absolutely should come together and need to come together around shared interests,” she explained.

Harmon added, “It really matters who’s in the center of your story. If you tell a story about women, your narrative or your arc is going to go one way, but if you tell a story about Black women it’s going to go a different way – and that’s because of racism in our country.”

While the conversation of whether or not the march appeals to Black women is a common one, that did not stop women from coming together across the nation and worldwide.

The Women’s March is gathering right now at Freedom Plaza in D.C. pic.twitter.com/BOIUV19nPW — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 18, 2020

Icy Coomber, who attended a poster-making session in preparation for the Women’s March to be held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, feels that not attending the march is counterproductive, according to NPR.

“When we’re talking about women’s rights, I feel like black women or women of color are usually left out of that conversation,” Coomber said. “But I think not going, not representing people like me, doesn’t help anything. I’m trying to have a change of heart.”

Founding member of the Women’s March, Carmen Perez, spoke to The Atlantic and expressed that the march is inclusive. “I believe that the Women’s March is a space for all women. When women feel a desire to participate in the Women’s March, they may not agree with every piece of the ideology, they may not agree with the whole feminist platform, but I’m sure there’s something that they do agree with. I believe that the Women’s March is for you. The Women’s March is a place for people who identify as women, whether you’re trans or you’re a person who has always been a woman. The unity principles were an entry point for people to get involved,” she said.

