11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2020

Hundreds of thousands of women gathered on Saturday to mark the fourth annual Women’s March. Women took to the streets of New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and more to bring attention to and shed light on reproductive rights, climate change and immigration – among the many other issues that women face daily.
MORE: Women’s March 2020: Are Black Women Still A Part Of The Conversation?
The first annual march took place in January 2017 to advocate for women’s rights and protest against President Donald Trump and the offensive comments he made about women at the first annual Women’s March, which took place the day after his inauguration.
Jocelyn Harmon, co-founder of BlackHer – a media platform that champions Black women, their voices and educates them on political and economic change, spoke to NewsOne about why the Women’s March is still prevalent to Black women. “My gut says yes – I think the march absolutely matters because I think there’s absolutely power in numbers. And I think that women – Black women, and white women, and native women, and folks who identify as women – I think we absolutely have things in common. I think there’s absolutely a place, whether it’s the women’s march or other coalition building activities where we absolutely should come together and need to come together around shared interests,” she explained.
Harmon added, “It really matters who’s in the center of your story. If you tell a story about women, your narrative or your arc is going to go one way, but if you tell a story about Black women it’s going to go a different way – and that’s because of racism in our country.”
While the conversation of whether or not the march appeals to Black women is a common one, that did not stop women from coming together across the nation and worldwide.
Icy Coomber, who attended a poster-making session in preparation for the Women’s March to be held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, feels that not attending the march is counterproductive, according to NPR.
“When we’re talking about women’s rights, I feel like black women or women of color are usually left out of that conversation,” Coomber said. “But I think not going, not representing people like me, doesn’t help anything. I’m trying to have a change of heart.”
Founding member of the Women’s March, Carmen Perez, spoke to The Atlantic and expressed that the march is inclusive. “I believe that the Women’s March is a space for all women. When women feel a desire to participate in the Women’s March, they may not agree with every piece of the ideology, they may not agree with the whole feminist platform, but I’m sure there’s something that they do agree with. I believe that the Women’s March is for you. The Women’s March is a place for people who identify as women, whether you’re trans or you’re a person who has always been a woman. The unity principles were an entry point for people to get involved,” she said.
1. Women’s March RomeSource:Getty
ROME, ITALY – JANUARY 18: U.S. citizens participate in the Women’s March Rome, against violence against women and the politics of the President of the United States Donald Trump in Piazza del Pantheon on January 18, 2020 in Rome, Italy.Women’s March Rome aims to protect and promote progressive values and uphold Women’s March principles of unity. To strive to stand up in solidarity to protect and uphold women’s rights, human rights, immigrant rights, disability rights, civil rights, workers rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental justice and a free press. (Photo by Simona Granati – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,medium group of people,italy,politics,us president,human interest,president,social issues,violence,aiming,women’s rights,rome – italy,politics and government,participant,women’s issues,donald trump – us president,battle of the sexes – concept
2. Annual Women’s March Held Across The CountrySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 18: Aracely Sanchez, on a six-month sabbatical from San Francisco, participate in the annual Women’s March on January 18, 2020 in New York City. In the fourth iteration of the Women’s March, thousands are marching in cities across the world to draw focus on immigration, climate change and abortion rights. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,topix,new york city,women,politics,human interest,politics and government,participant,human rights
3. Annual Women’s March Held Across The CountrySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 18: People participate in the annual Women’s March on January 18, 2020 in New York City. In the fourth iteration of the Women’s March, thousands are marching in cities across the world to draw focus on immigration, climate change and abortion rights. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,women,human interest,participant
4. Women’s March New York CitySource:Getty
MANHATTAN, NY – JANUARY 18: An older marcher holds a sign that says “Fight like RBG” with a picture of Ruth Bader Ginsberg Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court wearing boxing gloves as she walks past Trump International Tower during the Woman’s March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women’s March. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,hat,adult,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,borough – district type,law,day,females,women,sign,us president,walking,president,social issues,election,democracy,manhattan – new york city,political rally,boxing glove,voting,house of representatives,abortion,human gender,ruth bader ginsburg,politics and government,sports glove,charles schumer,marching,impeachment,nancy pelosi,glass ceiling,legal trial,senate,boxing – sport,u.s. supreme court,donald trump – us president,women’s march,women’s boxing,trump international hotel & tower – columbus circle – manhattan
5. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,january,participant,donald trump – us president,2020
6. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,women’s rights,january,participant,women’s issues,donald trump – us president,women’s march,2020,january 2020 women’s march
7. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,january,participant,donald trump – us president,2020
8. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,women’s rights,january,participant,women’s issues,donald trump – us president,women’s march,2020,january 2020 women’s march
9. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,women’s rights,january,participant,women’s issues,donald trump – us president,women’s march,2020,january 2020 women’s march
10. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,women’s rights,january,participant,women’s issues,donald trump – us president,women’s march,2020,january 2020 women’s march
11. Women’s March WashingtonSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, USA – JANUARY 18: People participate in the Women’s March as they protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, United States on January 18, 2020. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,women,us president,social issues,protest,women’s rights,january,participant,women’s issues,donald trump – us president,women’s march,2020,january 2020 women’s march