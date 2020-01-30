Terry Crews And The Three Ways He’s A Walking Contradiction

Terry Crews has already shown Black women where he stands, not behind them. But, the actor’s problematic scope on reality that recently came to a head is nothing new. He’s also said that children with single or same-sex parents will be “severely malnourished” because they don’t have “paternal love.”

During a 2014 appearance on “The View,” Crews spoke on the importance of father’s in a child’s life, which can be an arguable point, but it realistically is not always the case for some and beyond the control of others.

“Your father starts out, he gives you your name,” Crews said. “He tells you who you are. The second thing he gives you is your inheritance. When you have an inheritance, it’s more than that, it’s your father’s story…The third thing your father gives you is your security and I’m not talking about protection, which that does include, I’m talking about your confidence.”

Folks were on opposite sides of the fence on this.

But then, he re-shared a clip of the interview in March 2019.

And what was an attempt to highlight one point, uncovered another.

“I’ve reiterated many times that same sex couples and single parents can successfully raise a child,” he wrote in the tweet from March 1, 2019. “But I believe paternal AND maternal love are like vitamins and minerals to humanity. No matter where you get that paternal and maternal love. MY purpose is to give paternal love.”

“Love is not gendered. A child will not starve with one gender loving them,” a Twitter user responded. To which he replied, “But they will be severely malnourished.”

The notion that a child being raised by a single parent (re: single mother), or same-sex parents will be emotionally “malnourished,” is not only off-base, but is glaring with sexism and homophobia. Oh, and it’s also ignorant and diminishes the capabilities of single parents and same-sex parents.

Crews apologized for his tweet after having a meeting with Brooklyn 99 co-star Stephanie Beatriz, member of the LGBTQ+ community, and chalked it up to his “very on personal experiences as a Black Father.”

This is all to say, Terry Crews has been showing his true colors for some time.

Most recently, the actor gave Gabrielle Union, who also ardently came to his defense, his back and cold shoulder when she needed support following her firing from “America’s Got Talent” because she unabashedly spoke against the racist and sexist culture on set, which then deemed her “difficult” to work with.

Crews made it clear that the woman he stands for is his wife, Rebecca.

How soon we forget smh pic.twitter.com/nW1rm0LA2h — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 28, 2020

Black women stood on the front lines for Crews, allowing themselves to be targets on the public opinion battlefield, after he vulnerably revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by a “high level Hollywood executive,” which he acknowledged, but at the same token, won’t reciprocate.

Crews has turned back on a Black woman and reduced the capabilities of single and same-sex parents.

Root for him if you want, but you might be sitting alone.

