Terry Crews Fails Black Women: Folks Are Fed Up With The Actor’s Selfish Shenanigans

Terry Crews is continuing to show his true colors and folks are not pleased, especially Black women. The actor is at odds with many activists and Hollywood disrupters because he didn’t come to Gabrielle Union‘s defense when news leaked that she experienced a toxic work culture while a judge on “America’s Got Talent”. Crews’ actions came after many Black women, including Union, defended him when he revealed that he was sexually assaulted back in 2016.

Now, the actor only seems to care about his wife. Crews made the declaration via Twitter on Monday. First, he started off with what he called an “Ancient Flint Michigan Proverb.”

“I’m a hog. You’re a chicken,” wrote the 51-year-old, who’s the latest to receive that “America’s Got Talent” hosting check. “Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs — don’t mean I owe you bacon.”

“I’m a hog. You’re a chicken. Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs— Don’t mean I owe you bacon.” – Ancient Flint Michigan proverb — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

Mr. Crews seemed to be making a reference to Union and all the Black women who defended him when he talked about being sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive, Adam Venit. According to Page Six, Crews said Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch at a party in 2016. In early 2019, Crews revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that Black women were the only ones who came to his defense when he first started talking about his assault. “The people who surprised me the most were Black women,” he said. “Black men did not want any part of it. All my support came from Black women. Straight up.”

Now, Crews seems to not owe these women “bacon” even though they gave him “eggs.”

Crews didn’t stop there in his Monday tweets. He soon added that he only has an obligation to his wife, Rebecca King-Crews.

“There is only one woman one earth I have to please,” he tweeted. “Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”

There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

It was quite selfish. God forbid his daughters’ partners become abusive or if they decide not to settle down at all.

Crew’s tweets come days after Union seemed to clap back at Crews for disassociating himself from Union’s fight for more inclusion and cultural sensitivity on “America’s Got Talent”. Union reportedly left the show because of incidents she listed as being racist towards Asian people and Black people.

When Crews went on “3rd Hour of Today” to talk about Union’s reported experience, he said, “First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments.” He continued, “That was never my experience … in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

There’s more.

“I have to say this, too. When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is — it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do,” he said. “She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?”

Union seemed to be responding to Crews with a series of tweets on Friday. “Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth,” she wrote. ”

She continued, “Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed… But we already know.”

She ended with, “Maaaaaan… We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this… ohhhhh baby let’s gooooooooooo!”

Union met with NBC about more inclusion and the racially insensitive allegations recently, so more info could come out in the near future once investigations and talks are finished.

