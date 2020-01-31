Former Teen Vogue Editor Elaine Welteroth’s Book To Be Adapted For TV

Editor and author Elaine Welteroth’s story is coming to the small screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios have acquired the rights to her memoir More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say).

The book—which was released in 2019⁠—recounts her upbringing in Newark, California and illustrates how her parents’ interracial marriage shaped her perspective surrounding identity. More Than Enough delves into Welteroth’s rise in the realm of media and how she navigated the corporate world as a Black woman. In 2016—when she was appointed editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue—she became the second African American to lead a publication at Condé Nast and the youngest editor-in-chief in the mass media company’s history. During her tenure at Teen Vogue, she transformed the outlet by intertwining coverage of social and political issues with fashion and culture.

Her book—which is an ode to authenticity—became a New York Times best-seller. Welteroth, who currently serves as a judge on Project Runway, says she wanted to use her personal experiences to inspire people to unapologetically be themselves. “I think the way that we learn best is through storytelling. Not to sound cliché, but I think it’s true that when women tell their truth, it wakes us up to our own,” she told Elle in an interview. “In this age of Instagram, you’re only ever getting the filtered version of the story and that’s detrimental when it’s not balanced out by the truth. I wrote the book that I needed or I wish I would have had when I was trying to figure out my place in the world.”

She will serve as an executive producer for the project. There is no word on when it will make its debut.

Welteroth is no stranger to television. Aside from her work on Project Runway, she has been featured on Grown-ish and Black-ish.

