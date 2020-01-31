Spelman College Alumnae Association To Honor Marsai Martin

Actress and producer Marsai Martin is only 15-years-old and she’s already cementing herself as a legend in the entertainment industry. The Texas native will be honored for her accomplishments by the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College, the Los Angeles Sentinel reported.

The Blackish star has made power moves in Hollywood. In 2019 she became the youngest executive producer in the industry’s history with the release of her film Little that starred Issa Rae and Regina Hall. She also inked a first-look production deal with Universal Pictures through her Genius Productions company to create a variety of scripted projects. Martin has 10 NAACP Image Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award under her belt. She will be honored by the HBCU’s Los Angeles-based alumni chapter at their 26th annual Sisters’ Awards Brunch. The event raises scholarship funds for incoming Spelman students who hail from the Los Angeles area. In the past, the event has raised over $530,000.

Other honorees this year include the dean of Charles R. Drew University’s College of Medicine and Science Deborah Prothrow-Stith and the founding president of the Ward Economic Development Corporation Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker. The event is slated to take place on March 8. “This year we have an awesome trio of ladies being honored,” said NAASCLA Vice President and brunch chairwoman Maria Rice. “They are the quintessential essence of the meaning of Women’s Day and that uniquely divine feminine energy. So, we are celebrating their extraordinary social, economic, cultural and political achievements.”

Martin—who is currently working on producing a comedy film dubbed Queen—says she hopes her journey inspires this generation of youth to follow their dreams. “My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream big!” she told Variety.

