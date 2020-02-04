Mayor Pete Accused Of Using Black Women Supporters As Props At Iowa Caucuses

As Democratic candidates running for president were forced to wit until some point on Tuesday to learn the results of the Iowa Caucuses, Pete Buttigieg was already claiming victory. But it was how the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory that caught more people’s attention than the fact that he was doing so without any election officials confirming who won.

I like Pete Buttigieg, but there's 4 black ppl in all of Iowa and, because of his problem getting black support since he announced his candidacy, he's got all 4 of 'em standing right behind him right now during his late night speech/rally 🤣#IowaCaucuses #IowaCaucusesDebacle pic.twitter.com/RQIRewSQTZ — Scotty Christopher Knight (@scottycknight) February 4, 2020

Reporters in the capital city of Des Moines noticed something that they said didn’t feel familiar in their experience covering Mayor Pete’s campaign: There were a group of Black supporters seated prominently — and strategically — in the front row of a venue where the candidate who is polling the overall lowest with Black people was giving his victory speech.

Are we gonna talk about the strategically placed black people behind Pete Buttigieg right now in Iowa, or nah? Because it looks like a church group or sistas at a black hair salon or crab feed. That’s all 3.4% of the black folks in the state of Iowa. — Neale (@AbeFroman) February 4, 2020

Twitter timelines instantly lit up with suspicions that Mayor Pete had planted the Black supporters for optics’ sake to push back on the narrative that he has no support within the Black community. After all, in a state that it 90 percent white where the mayor just last week admitted to the Washington Post that he was “humbled by the challenge” of connecting with Black voters, the showing of Black women supporters in that front row rightfully raised some eyebrows considering that imagery has been absent from his campaign.

Out of the 100 or so supporters standing behind Pete Buttigieg right now, every single one of the black people seem to be strategically positioned directly behind Pete so they'll all be in the camera shot. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 4, 2020

South Bend advocate Gladys Muhammad, who is Black, was one of the people in attendance and told the audience not to believe the hype.

Gladys Muhammad is introducing Pete Buttigieg. I spoke with her ahead of her introduction earlier today and she says she traveled to Iowa to show that blacks in South Bend DO support Mayor Pete, including her. She’s touting his involvement in the black community right now. pic.twitter.com/YPaseBz94J — Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) February 4, 2020

“The national media says blacks in South Bend don’t support Pete Buttigieg,” Muhammad said. “Here I am. Black and I’m proud!”

South Bend Democratic Party Chair, Gladys Muhammed: "The national media says blacks in South Bend don't support Pete Buttigieg. Here I am. Black and I'm proud!" — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 4, 2020

Mayor’s Pete’s traveling press secretary also pushed back hard on that narrative after one Washington Post reporter tweeted about his own skepticism over the Black supporters’ convenient placement in front of the cameras that showed viewers on TV a totally different perspective than the reality that they were swimming in a sea of otherwise white people.

Maybe it was just a coincidence that there are five Black women in the front row right behind Pete Buttigieg and they got there early and got very good seats! I am a bit more cynical than that though. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 4, 2020

“What about Ms. Gladys and her story? What about the several Black women EYE was standing with?” Nina Smith asked Eugene Scott in replying to his tweet about “the optics of placing more black voters behind Buttigieg given how he has struggled with the black vote.”

And this why the misconceptions about Pete linger. What about Ms. Gladys and her story? What about the several Black women EYE was standing with? The women behind Pete stood together as they have this entire campaign. And once again, their voice, their CHOICE, is erased. Really? https://t.co/W292EU494g — Nina Smith Text PETE to 25859 (@ninasophia81) February 4, 2020

Smith continued: “The women behind Pete stood together as they have this entire campaign. And once again, their voice, their CHOICE, is erased. Really?”

My compliments to whomever had the discipline to stage, by my count, six young black women supporters directly behind @PeteButtigieg for his #IowaCaucuses speech tonight. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 4, 2020

It’s no secret that Buttigieg has struggled with Black voters. The most recent national polling that measured support among Black voters showed the mayor at just 2 percent. Black people in Iowa just this past weekend expressed frustration at what they said was an unwillingness for candidates to court their vote in urban areas, instead deferring to rural residents.

So what changed so quickly on Monday night as politicos waited for the state’s Democratic Party to sort out the results after technical difficulties were blamed for the delay? Those Black folks seated behind Buttigieg may actually be supporters from back home in Indiana, like Muhammad. The mayor has been trying to tout his support from Black people in South Bend and throughout that state. Maybe the prominent placement at his rally was payback for their support. Or, maybe his campaign made sure that Black Iowans were sitting there. That question may never be answered.

However, it could be argued that Buttigieg has bigger fish to fry since he was polling at a distant fifth place nationally and fourth place in New Hampshire, the site of the next primary scheduled for Feb. 11.

