‘You Should’ve Stood’: Wendy Williams Slams Jay-Z And Beyoncé In MAGA Fashion Over Super Bowl National Anthem

Wendy Williams has been on T.V. and radio for years spewing problematic and inflammatory remarks to her adoring fans. This past week wasn’t any different when she came after Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sitting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The talk show host went after them on her morning “Hot Topics” segment. When talking about Demi Lovato‘s National Anthem rendition, she pivoted to Jay and Bey who remained seated the whole time.

Now granted, there were many other white people who also remained seated around Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Not to mention, we have no idea why they chose to stay in their seat. It could have been in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who began taking a knee during the anthem to protest police brutality, or they could’ve just been tired.

However, Wendy, along with many other MAGA and patriotic fanatics, had the audacity to zoom in on Jay-Z and Beyoncé, condemning them for not standing.

“You understand all eyes are on you, and you shoulda stood up,” Wendy said. “If you don’t like our country, then…” she tailed off, before sitting back, crossing her arms and adding, “Anywho, let’s move on.”

Before all this, you would’ve thought Wendy was a Trump supporter the way she went on-and-on about how amazing this country is. “I don’t know about you, and our country might be in a bad way, but there’s no place I’d rather live than America,” Wendy said. “Some of the first songs I learned in my life, even as a little girl… ‘America The Beautiful’, ‘Oh Say Can You See’, and all that other stuff.”

Wendy then fondly reminisced about how as a child, her parents would take her on trips to visit American landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building, The Liberty Bell and The White House.

The irony of Wendy Williams’ whole spiel is that she was wearing an Ivy Park dress on air. She says when her wardrobe person asked her if she was going to talk about Jay-Z and Beyoncé that day, she replied “yes” and they advised her that she should probably take off the dress from Beyoncé’s clothing line. However, Williams said “no” adding, “I’ve already put it on and I like the placement.”

