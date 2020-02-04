Are Democrats Boycotting The State Of The Union? Maxine Waters Will ‘NOT Be There!’

The list of Democrats planning to boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union address has been growing in an apparent response to the president’s expected acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial. One of the latest additions to the list of Democrats expected to skip the speech is California Rep. Maxine Waters, who tweeted her disgust at the mere notion of her actually attending the address Tuesday night.
“To think that I would attend the #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president,” Waters tweeted defiantly before adding for emphasis. “I will certainly NOT be there!
Waters’ opinion seemed to match up with the other confirmed Democrats who have announced they, too, will be boycotting Trump’s speech. Trump’s speech comes less than a week after a Republican majority Senate voted along party lines against allowing witnesses to testify or evidence to be submitted at the president’s impeachment trial. Democrats argued that a trial without those elements is not actually a trial, something they said would render a Trump acquittal anything but an exoneration.
The Senate was scheduled to convene and vote on Trump’s conviction or acquittal on Wednesday.
Trump was impeached over the accusation of abusing his presidential power by demanding a quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine as well as obstructing Congress’ investigation into those claims. The president, as well as Republicans from both the House and Senate, admitted that Trump was guilty of those charges but maintained that those violations were just done in bad taste and did not amount to impeachable offenses.
It was likely that audacious stance by Trump and his Republican loyalists helped convince Waters and other key Democrats from attending the president’s third State of the Union address.
House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi was all but guaranteed to be at the State of the Union address Tuesday night. Including Waters, the full list of Democrats who have announced they won’t attend Trump’s State of the Union address follow below:
Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer
Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen
Texas Rep. Al Green
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson
Georgia Rep. John Lewis
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley
California Rep. Maxine Waters
The State of the Union address is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on every major TV network as well as other cable news channels.
