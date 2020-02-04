Are Democrats Boycotting The State Of The Union? Maxine Waters Will ‘NOT Be There!’

The list of Democrats planning to boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union address has been growing in an apparent response to the president’s expected acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial. One of the latest additions to the list of Democrats expected to skip the speech is California Rep. Maxine Waters, who tweeted her disgust at the mere notion of her actually attending the address Tuesday night.

“To think that I would attend the #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president,” Waters tweeted defiantly before adding for emphasis. “I will certainly NOT be there!

Waters’ opinion seemed to match up with the other confirmed Democrats who have announced they, too, will be boycotting Trump’s speech. Trump’s speech comes less than a week after a Republican majority Senate voted along party lines against allowing witnesses to testify or evidence to be submitted at the president’s impeachment trial. Democrats argued that a trial without those elements is not actually a trial, something they said would render a Trump acquittal anything but an exoneration.

The Senate was scheduled to convene and vote on Trump’s conviction or acquittal on Wednesday.

Trump was impeached over the accusation of abusing his presidential power by demanding a quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine as well as obstructing Congress’ investigation into those claims. The president, as well as Republicans from both the House and Senate, admitted that Trump was guilty of those charges but maintained that those violations were just done in bad taste and did not amount to impeachable offenses.

It was likely that audacious stance by Trump and his Republican loyalists helped convince Waters and other key Democrats from attending the president’s third State of the Union address.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi was all but guaranteed to be at the State of the Union address Tuesday night. Including Waters, the full list of Democrats who have announced they won’t attend Trump’s State of the Union address follow below:

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer

I will #BoycottSOTU, but the crowd will be filled w/ people impacted most by Trump's policies & McConnell's shameful inaction. I gave my ticket to Michelle Freedman, a tireless advocate for lower Rx prices. Her experience is why we're fighting to improve the #StateOfHealthCare — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 4, 2020

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen

Texas Rep. Al Green

Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president – who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided. I will NOT attend #SOTU2020. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 4, 2020

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson

These 4 lawmakers say they are boycotting President Trump's #SOTU tonight: • Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)

• Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)

• Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

• Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) pic.twitter.com/vICuY5bCUq — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 5, 2019

Georgia Rep. John Lewis

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley

The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham #SOTU → https://t.co/DTwG3Y7dK3 pic.twitter.com/Hres8eAFkK — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 4, 2020

California Rep. Maxine Waters

The State of the Union address is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on every major TV network as well as other cable news channels.

